    Ripple Moves $652 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Big Breakout Move, Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 16:51
    Crypto market today: $SHIB makes big breakout move, Ripple makes large XRP transfer; John Bollinger issues $100,000 BTC prediction; SHIB eyes breakout..
    Ripple Moves $652 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Big Breakout Move, Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple's 300M XRP transfer grabs attention as XRP outperforms major cryptocurrencies

    Ripple has drawn attention after making a massive XRP transfer.

    • Big transfer. Ripple executed a massive transfer of 300 million XRP on Monday, Jan. 5, amid a broad crypto market upswing at the start of the new year.

    Ripple has continued to pull big XRP moves over the past days, as the new year has seen the broad crypto market turn bullish, with leading cryptocurrencies showing impressive price gains over the past days.

    Amid this bullish market condition, a major XRP transfer from Ripple has drawn the attention of the crypto community. The transfer, which was identified by on-chain tracking firm Whale Alert, has many wondering about what the San Francisco–based blockchain firm may be up to.

    • 2026 crypto rally. The move comes as overall market sentiment has turned bullish.

    Ripple has stunned the crypto market with a massive 300 million XRP transfer on Monday, January 5 as trading activities across the market continue to heighten.

    The move has come as XRP has continued to see more upside price move, flipping Bitcoin and Ethereum in daily price gains. Over the last day, Bitcoin and Ethereum have recorded 3.24% and 2.38% price increases respectively, while XRP led with over 6% increase in its price during the same period.

    Shiba Inu eyes breakout that could lift it sharply in crypto rankings

    SHIB price set for a major breakout toward $0.0001101 that could add $1.36 billion to the meme coin's market cap.

    • SHIB breakout. Shiba Inu has returned to breakout territory, with a 26.45% upside projected above current levels.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin is back in breakout territory with a clean 26.45% upside sitting right above current levels. The chart by TradingView turned bullish after a solid recovery off $0.0000699, snatching back the $0.000087 level and holding it through the weekend. The next key level is $0.0001101, which was last seen during a failed breakout in late Q4.

    • Market cap surge. A move above $0.0001101 would have significant market-cap implications, potentially pushing SHIB seven places higher in the global rankings.

    What makes this setup different is the market cap consequence. If it closes above $0.0001101, it will set a new local high and propel SHIB seven spots higher in the global crypto ranking by CoinMarketCap. That will put it ahead of Hedera, DAI, Canton, Avalanche, Litecoin, Ethena and SUI all at once.

    That move places SHIB at 18 potentially, just below Stellar, and back into a zone where visibility alone starts to matter. It is not just about sentiment, but also passive flows and how relevant the meme coin is to people's watch lists.

    John Bollinger sees Bitcoin setting up for potential six-figure breakout

    Bitcoin is facing its make-it-or-break-it momentum, according to prominent trader John Bollinger.

    • Bullish setup. Legendary technical analyst John Bollinger says Bitcoin is forming a “near perfect base,” signaling a possible major upside move.

    Legendary technical analyst John Bollinger believes Bitcoin (BTC) could be on the verge of a run to six figures. In a Monday post on X, the creator of the widely used Bollinger Bands volatility indicator mentioned a "near perfect base" for the BTC/USD pair. 

    According to Bollinger, the asset is currently undergoing a "Bollinger Band Squeeze". This is known as a period of low volatility that typically precedes a sudden, sharp move. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently showing some signs of a breakout. Bollinger outlined clear resistance levels for Bitcoin bulls to watch now that the ball appears to be back in their court. 

    • $100,000 BTC in view. Bollinger outlined key upside levels to watch.

    The first target is $100,000, while the second is $107,000. Meanwhile, the third target is unknown, according to Bollinger, which possibly implies that the leading cryptocurrency could challenge a new all-time high.

    However, a failure to sustain this momentum and push Bitcoin back into six-figure territory could possibly lead to a deeper correction. "If we fail here, it is back into the trenches," Bollinger warned.

