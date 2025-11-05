AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 19:17
    Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, has thrown in the towel, dramatically lowering the Bitcoin price target for 2025
    Advertisement
    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, has dramatically lowered his year-end Bitcoin price target for 2025 from $185,000 to $120,000. That said, Thorn remains bullish on Bitcoin in the long term.  

    Key reasons behind short-term bearishness 

    Large Bitcoin holders (“whales”) have been transferring coins to ETFs and institutional buyers.

    A major leverage unwinding on October 10 caused a significant market drawdown, negatively affecting liquidity. 

    Moreover, Thorn has noted that capital and attention have rotated away from Bitcoin AI and gold, which have dramatically outperformed Bitcoin this year. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/05/2025 - 19:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $100K, Ripple Announces Another Big Acquisition, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    There is less new institutional investment directly into BTC. Rapid growth in stablecoins has redirected venture and institutional focus to fintech and payments infrastructure instead of Bitcoin.

    The weakness of Bitcoin treasury companies also represents yet another bearish headwind.  

    Despite discussions, no government has announced Bitcoin reserve purchases (such as the proposed U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve)

    Bitcoin's maturity era 

    According to Galaxy, Bitcoin has now entered into its maturity era with low volatility and increasing dominance of institutional investors. 

    Hence, he expects the pace of price appreciation to eventually slow down.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $100K, Ripple Announces Another Big Acquisition, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 18:36
    BlackRock Moves $115 Million in Ethereum in Major Sell-Off Attempt
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:17
    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $100K, Ripple Announces Another Big Acquisition, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 18:36
    BlackRock Moves $115 Million in Ethereum in Major Sell-Off Attempt
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all