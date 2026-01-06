Advertisement
    BREAKING: Banking Behemoth Morgan Stanley Files for Solana and Bitcoin ETFs

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 11:24
    Morgan Stanley plans to engage third-party providers to stake SOL and reflect those rewards in the fund's NAV.
    American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has filed for a Solana exchange-traded fund. 

    The fund seeks to track the performance of SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, as measured by a specific Pricing Benchmark, adjusted for expenses and liabilities.

    The Trust will utilize third-party SOL custodians to hold the Trust's SOL. 

    The trust will engage in staking to earn rewards, which are expected to accrete to the product's net asset value (NAV). 

    On top of that, Morgan Stanley has also filed for a Bitcoin ETF, joining BlackRock and a slew of other issuers. 

