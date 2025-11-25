Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 8:57
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt hit the market with a chart showing a full "dead cat" over Bitcoin's drop to the low $80,000s, putting the current bounce on watch inside a tight $88,000-$92,000 range.
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With a new week opening, veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt gave Bitcoin a hard look, sharing a chart with a hand-drawn "dead cat" figure. The setup sees Bitcoin's two-week drop from above $120,000 to the low $80,000s as a full five-wave correction, with nothing more than a basic rebound on the other side.

    Advertisement

    The chart shows the same zone that traders have been stuck in for days: around $88,000 to $92,000. According to Brandt, this range is the only one that matters right now. The way it is set up looks more like a reaction to the situation than a proactive approach.

    Market data backs this up. Last week, liquidity became thin on the major markets. The bid-ask spread widened. Order books lost depth. Bitcoin ETF flows have been all over the place lately. BlackRock's IBIT had a bunch of net-outflow sessions, and smaller products had some mixed results. The inflow pattern observed earlier in the quarter has disappeared.

    Advertisement

    "Dead cat" or bear trap?

    The breakdown also showed more than $1.2 billion in long positions, leaving positioning lighter but not stronger. There has not been any aggressive dip-buying, and Bitcoin has not been able to reclaim any of the key levels that would signal real demand. The structure still shows a corrective path, not a bullish reset.

    HOT Stories
    Portnoy Teases XRP Bears: 'Imagine Not Buying the Dip?'
    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending
    Famous Short Seller Mocks Saylor for Not Buying Bitcoin Dip
    Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending
    ByArman Shirinyan

    If Bitcoin can manage to close above $92,000, it will show that the dead-cat-bounce theory is wrong and that people are feeling good about the market again. If BTC cannot break through that ceiling, the downside structure will stay in control.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:37
    Shiba Inu's Massive 1,360,000,000,000 SHIB Price Comeback Is Here
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 6:18
    Hoskinson Ruthlessly Mocked by Crypto Twitter
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:57
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops 'Dead Cat' on Bitcoin Price Chart
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 8:37
    Shiba Inu's Massive 1,360,000,000,000 SHIB Price Comeback Is Here
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 6:18
    Hoskinson Ruthlessly Mocked by Crypto Twitter
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD