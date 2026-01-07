Advertisement
    'More Treasuries Exploring XRP': Ripple Executive Reacts to ETF Milestone

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 9:54
    XRP ETFs have continued to attract inflows, a sign of positive adoption among investors, according to a Ripple exec.
    'More Treasuries Exploring XRP': Ripple Executive Reacts to ETF Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There are indications that more treasuries are exploring XRP as a practical, institution-friendly digital asset. Ripple’s Managing Director for Middle East and Africa Reece Merrick dropped the hint in a recent post on X. He claimed the interest stems from the commitment of the firm to deliver on its promise to users.

    XRP ETFs drive institutional and treasury adoption

    According to Merrick, XRP is a bridge asset for different real-world financial systems. That is, XRP serves as a functional substitute to carry out fast and cheap value transfers. In the broader financial space, XRP is already being used in stablecoin settlement. It allows millions of users to move funds efficiently in the global financial world.

    He highlighted other service delivery to include real-world assets and institutional payments that allow for cross-border transfers and treasury operations. This makes XRP stand out from other tokens that exist solely for trading in the crypto market.

    Merrick maintained that with XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), more institutions are exploring XRP and leveraging its utility. He is implying that large investors are keen on gaining exposure to XRP due to its versatility, and the XRP ETF allows them to do so without directly holding crypto.

    Notably, Merrick is excited that Wall Street is now paying attention to XRP as a working asset to own. He believes that the growth of XRP will accelerate as more treasuries explore the asset. This could ultimately lead to price gains.

    As of this writing, XRP changed hands at $2.28, which represents a 2.13% decline within the last 24 hours. The coin had earlier hit a peak of $2.39 with investors anticipating that XRP would go on to breach the $2.50 resistance level.

    XRP price slips despite strong long-term institutional interest

    However, trading volume plummeted by 21.98% to $6.06 billion, causing the price to falter in its climb to higher levels. The profit-taking moves saw XRP flooding the market and negatively impacting the price.

    As Reece Merrick pointed out, XRP might experience its next phase of growth not just from speculative trading but from banks, funds and financial infrastructure. This is because there is a deliberate shift of focus to real-world deployment.

    Interestingly, XRP caught market attention despite its low price in December 2025. There was over $446 million worth of inflows to the asset as interest grew, which helped XRP to flip other notable assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

    Meanwhile, XRP investment product inflows soared by 508% in 2025 to $3.7 billion globally. Most of the funds came from the U.S. and Germany.

    #XRP #XRP ETF
