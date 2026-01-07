Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 12:21
    David Schwartz has tweeted what he plans to do now that he has retired.
    Advertisement
    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, who has recently left the position of Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO) and retired, has addressed the XRP community in his traditional ironic manner and announced his retirement plans.

    Notably, Schwartz was one of the co-founders of XRP Ledger, which is now owned by Ripple.

    Here's what Schwartz plans to do during retirement

    As 2026 kicked off, Schwartz adjusted his bio on his X account, changing the name of his position at Ripple to “CTO emeritus,” which means “retired.” However, while giving up this position and retiring in general, David Schwartz will join the board of directors at Ripple at the invitation of Chris Larsen, a Ripple co-founder, former CEO and currently its executive chairman. Besides, Schwartz is also an advisor at a crypto treasury company that stacks XRP, Evernorth.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally

    As for his retirement plans, Schwartz ironically stated that he intends to spend his time “thinking about deep and important things.” So far today, he had thought about “strawberry ice cream.”

    Advertisement

    Ripple has no plans to buy crypto exchange: Monica Long

    In other news related to Ripple, on Tuesday, the company’s president, Monica Long, shared with Bloomberg Ripple’s updates on its M&A and growth strategy for 2026.

    According to Long, Ripple plans to implement “vertical integration,” i.e., they intend to build “the full stack” of crypto, which would combine blockchain, RLUSD and crypto custody (Palisade).

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/04/2026 - 10:46
    Ripple CTO Updates X Bio to Reflect New 2026 Changes: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The president also shared the company’s plans for its acquisition strategy. It will include “focusing on tech to accelerate infrastructure and businesses like GTreasury to bring 1,000+ corporates onto the chain.”

    Besides, Monica Long refuted rumors of Ripple’s plans to acquire a crypto exchange that have been circulating in the crypto community. “While exchanges are key partners, Ripple has no plans to buy one,” she stated.

    #Ripple News #Monica Long
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:07
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 11:43
    RippleX Drops 12 Quick Facts About XRP in Buzz-Worthy Post on X
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    The New Digital Gold Rush: How SJMine Turns Blockchain Innovation into Growth Opportunities
    Coinhub Exchange Brings a Bank-Like Crypto Experience to Las Vegas and Phoenix
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:21
    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch
    article image Yuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:07
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 11:43
    RippleX Drops 12 Quick Facts About XRP in Buzz-Worthy Post on X
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 10:33
    'The Most Bullish Thing Ever': Jeff Park About Morgan Stanley's BTC Product
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 9:54
    'More Treasuries Exploring XRP': Ripple Executive Reacts to ETF Milestone
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:21
    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch
    Yuri Molchan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:07
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 11:43
    RippleX Drops 12 Quick Facts About XRP in Buzz-Worthy Post on X
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD