Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 0:01
    The market might not be ready for a recovery as Bitcoin is still extremely unpopular among investors, Ethereum's crash is not stopping and SHIB is suffering from anemia.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    There is not much to hope for from a cryptocurrency when you see how troublesome the whole situation is: Bitcoin is slowing down after multibillion carnage among institutional and retail investors, Ethereum's crash is only gaining momentum and it seems like Shiba Inu is bottoming out.

    Bitcoin running out of fuel

    It appears that the $1.4 billion liquidation wave of Bitcoin has finally run out. The market printed the first real indication of seller fatigue following a straight-line decline that drove Bitcoin from the $110,000 area into the mid-$80,000s: a sharp recovery off oversold conditions combined with a noticeable slowdown in sell volume. 

    It usually takes a structural catalyst or a final capitulation flush to reset sentiment when the market gets this stretched. This instance was the latter. The damage is evident on the chart: Bitcoin easily cut through its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages. Every attempt at an intraday rally was thwarted by aggressive selling as momentum turned sharply bearish. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending
    Famous Short Seller Mocks Saylor for Not Buying Bitcoin Dip
    Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Additionally, buyers are intervening for the first time since the decline started, as seen by the long wicks near the bottom. The behavior of Bitcoin in this stabilization zone will determine what happens next. The worst of the chaos is probably over if Bitcoin can stay above the $83,000-$85,000 range. From this point on  the price usually moves in the direction of retesting the broken moving averages, which are currently in the $96,000-$105,000 range. 

    Advertisement

    First the 20-day and then the 50-day. This does not imply an instantaneous V-shaped reversal, but when sellers lose control, a grind higher is the normal course. A secondary retest of the lows poses the greatest risk. It becomes a classic bottom structure if the volume is lower and the floor is not broken. 

    BTC returns to the mid-$70,000s if it breaks. However, it appears that the market has finally released its selling pressure as of right now, and the $1.4 billion purge may have been the capitulation event required to reset the trend. 

    Ethereum in troublesome position

    The one pattern that is beginning to emerge surrounding other significant assets is absent from Ethereum, and this is a problem. Following their capitulation flushes, Bitcoin and Shiba Inu both showed early indications of a rounding bottom, including strong selling, a rebound candle and a curved stabilization, as opposed to a straight rebound. This type of structure occurs when sellers run out of ammunition, and the price starts to bend rather than decline vertically.

    However, that curve is absent from Ethereum. Its chart continues to show a steep, nearly linear downslope. Not even leveling. Not a curve. There is no proof that buyers are consciously consuming the supply. That is the initial red flag.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 14:09
    Fed, Whales and Congress: Deutsche Bank Explains Bitcoin Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Without hesitation, ETH broke below all of the major moving averages, including the 20-, 50-, 100- and even 200-day, but it has not produced the kind of rebound candle you would anticipate from a true bottoming attempt. ETH did not react with a proper snap-back, in contrast to BTC and SHIB, even though the RSI hit oversold. The bounce is shallow, feeble and far from creating structure.

    The price difference from the declining moving averages is the main cause for concern. Instead of curling back toward them, ETH is sliding beneath them. According to trend logic, trapped longs panic-sell into weakness, which frequently results in a second, sharper drop than the first.

    Shiba Inu stabilizes

    After weeks of sharp declines, Shiba Inu is now showing the first indications of structural stabilization. Although there is not yet a complete reversal structure, the most recent price action is creating a rounding pattern close to the lows, which is sufficient to indicate that the downtrend may be waning.

    This shift was accelerated by the oversold RSI. During the most recent decline, SHIB recorded one of its lowest RSI readings of the year; in the past, these readings have led to brief recoveries. The lack of follow-through sales immediately following oversold levels suggests that sellers are beginning to lose motivation. SHIB would have continued to bleed below the $0.0000075 zone if the trend had remained strong; instead, we are witnessing a slight upward curve.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 13:30
    XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Investors should anticipate a gradual stabilization rather than an instantaneous V-shaped reversal from this point on. Because they depend on sentiment gradually changing from fear to indifference to cautious accumulation, rounding bottoms take time. Only when the price begins to build higher lows on brief time frames — which seems to be happening right now — does that shift become apparent.

    The $0.0000075-$0.0000080 support band should be held. The rounding structure gains credibility and indicates a stop to the downtrend if buyers defend this range. SHIB must recover short-term moving averages before the downward trend reverses.

    A close above the 20-day creates room for $0.0000092 to $0.0000100. The real resistance is still the long-term declining trendline between $0.0000105 and $0.0000110. SHIB can only transition from stabilization to recovery with a breakout there.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 20:33
    Famous Short Seller Mocks Saylor for Not Buying Bitcoin Dip
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 19:10
    $70 Million in XRP Exits Coinbase, Who is Selling?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 20:33
    Famous Short Seller Mocks Saylor for Not Buying Bitcoin Dip
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 19:10
    $70 Million in XRP Exits Coinbase, Who is Selling?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD