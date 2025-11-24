Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $344 Million in Minutes: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Again

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 17:57
    BlackRock continues its aggressive selling streak; it has moved over $344 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase again.
    Advertisement
    $344 Million in Minutes: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Again
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock might not be slowing down on its aggressive crypto deposits anytime soon, as data from on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain shows that the firm has offloaded another massive amount of Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

    Advertisement

    According to the data source, the leading asset management firm made another major deposit of 2,822 BTC and 36,283 ETH into Coinbase Prime on Monday, November 24. The move, which appears to be another of its repeated sell attempts, has sparked discussions across the crypto community.

    As such, BlackRock has dumped a combined total of over $344 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, specifically moving out $243.59 million worth of BTC and $101.72 million in ETH within minutes.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    BlackRock ignores rebound signal

    While the latest sell-off attempt has come at a time when the market is showing signs of a potential rebound as the rapid price correction slows down, it appears that BlackRock is not willing to pause its selling streak despite the market’s green light.

    Advertisement

    Just last week, BlackRock dumped over $2 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum amid the market downturn. While the multiple series of offloads in Bitcoin and Ethereum lately suggest that BlackRock has embarked on a journey to steadily deflate its holdings, it is not certain if the firm will be taking a break soon.

    Hence, market analysts are worried about the move disrupting the market’s potential recovery.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 05:39
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    While the market appears to be experiencing a slow but gradual shift in market sentiment, Bitcoin has only seen a mild price dip of 0.57% over the last day, trading at $86,237 as of writing time.

    Ethereum, on the other hand, has slightly shifted to the green zone, showing a decent price surge of 0.34%, while its price is sitting at $2,828 as of writing time.

    Although the asset manager has yet to clarify the motive behind the persistent crypto deposits, analysts suspect that the firm is taking caution amid prolonged volatility and has been moving the heavy stacks of BTC and ETH in attempts to sell them off.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Rare Strength Versus Bitcoin: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:32
    Cardano Eyes New Crypto Listings If This Proposal Passes
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 17:57
    $344 Million in Minutes: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Again
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Rare Strength Versus Bitcoin: What's Going On?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 16:32
    Cardano Eyes New Crypto Listings If This Proposal Passes
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD