RippleX Drops 12 Quick Facts About XRP in Buzz-Worthy Post on X

In a new X post, RippleX, the Ripple team that provides XRPL developers with the needed infrastructure, tools, services, programs and support for growth, shares fast facts about XRP.

This comes amid recent momentum around XRP ETFs and new institutional treasuries emerging.

According to SoSoValue data, XRP ETFs saw $58.92 million in total value traded while extending a green streak for the products, which have not seen a single day of outflows since their Nov. 13 launch. Several of the products have seen their largest single-day trading volumes this week.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $2.24, up 20% since the past week. XRP retreated after a five-day surge at 2026's start pushed past $2.40 for the first time since mid-November.

Fast facts about XRP

RippleX outlines 12 facts about XRP. First, XRP is a functional digital asset designed for settlement and liquidity, focusing on moving value between financial systems. Acting as a neutral bridge, it helps move value between payments, stablecoins, tokenized financial assets and collateral across the global economy.

XRP is a digital asset of choice for real-world utility – from stablecoin settlement to real-world assets, to institutional payments.



With new momentum around XRP ETFs and institutional treasuries forming, here are some updated FAST FACTS about XRP. 🧵⬇️ — RippleX (@RippleXDev) January 6, 2026

Second, XRP was created at the launch of XRPL in 2012, and its supply is permanently capped at 100 billion; no additional XRP can ever be minted and no single entity (including Ripple) controls or can change the total supply.

Third, XRP is one of the few digital assets with clear regulatory standing in the U.S.

XRP has a current market capitalization of $135.79 billion and ranks as the third largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum (excluding stablecoins).

Fifth, XRP Ledger as a public, decentralized blockchain has 116 independent validators and 910 public nodes and is independent of Ripple as an entity. Sixth, XRP serves as a native settlement and liquidity asset on XRP Ledger.

Other XRP and XRP Ledger facts

XRPL uses proof-of-association (PoA), a consensus model with no mining, no staking, no block rewards and transaction finality in three to five seconds.

XRPL has processed 4 billion transactions, closed over 100 million ledgers, supported over 6.4 million wallets and settled $1 trillion in value since inception.

XRPL is expanding as a leading blockchain for real-world tokenization, alongside a growing stablecoin ecosystem. XRP often serves as a liquidity pair, helping facilitate the exchange of stablecoins and other assets on the network.

XRP now has its first institutional treasury through Evernorth, which has secured over $1 billion in commitments.