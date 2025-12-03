Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the lack of direction of multiple assets, uncertainty covers the cryptocurrency market, which could be a worrying sign for investors: volatility might drop even lower and liquidity will be so thin that any selling pressure will send the market into limbo.

XRP needs help

There is very little space for optimism on the chart, and XRP is barely hanging onto the $2 level. The structure that has been building since early October, lower highs, lower lows and a clean descending channel are still fully intact. Every attempt to break above resistance has been slapped down immediately, and the most recent rejection from the midchannel region confirms sellers are still firmly in control.

The market is not confused. It is tired, illiquid and directionally biased to the downside. The way XRP is declining, rather than the drop itself, is the main problem. The price continues to retreat from the 20- and 50-day EMAs as if they were unbreakable barriers. Momentum never survives past a couple of candles, and volume on green days remains pathetic compared to the heavy sell-side spikes you see on each breakdown.

That is classic continuation behavior — not a base, not an accumulation zone, not even a meaningful pause. Losing $2 logically opens the door to the next liquidity pocket around $1.85-$1.90, and if the channel breaks again (like it did during the panic wick in November), you are talking about an even deeper slide.

Nothing on the chart hints at incoming strength. The RSI is hovering around mid-40s, but without a divergence or a trend shift, that is just neutral noise. The 200-day EMA sits far above the current price, and the 50/100 EMA mini-death cross continues to pressure the asset from above.

The problem is that XRP typically bottoms out. Historically, its reversals come from overextended capitulation rather than controlled selling. But right now, we do not even have that exhaustion.

So yes, the next leg lower is not just possible, it is the most coherent outcome based on structure and momentum. Furthermore, nothing indicates that things will get better unless XRP produces a truly unusual spike in demand. Buyers are not stepping in, and the chart reflects that brutally.

Bitcoin can recover

Bitcoin’s current structure is messy but not hopeless. The price eventually found buyers in the mid $80,000s after the violent plunge in mid November, and a clear recovery was initiated. The recovery is sufficient to pave the way for a brief move toward $90,000, but it is not strong enough to signal a trend reversal.

The key is the shape of the bounce. BTC printed a classic exhaustion wick near the local bottom, followed by a string of higher lows on increasing volume. That alone signals buyers are not dead. But the real driver is the gap between spot price and the 20-day EMA.

Another structural factor is that, in November, an extremely oversold RSI reading was created, which Bitcoin typically resolves with a relief rally. The price recovered enough to test significant resistance the last time the momentum reset this dramatically. The same dynamic is possible now.

The problem is that the chart above $90,000 is stacked with resistance. The $92,000 to $96,000 pocket is where the 50- day EMA, the prior breakdown zone and the cluster of unsuccessful support levels from October converge. Unless there is a shift in macro sentiment or an increase in demand, that area is a brick wall.

So yes, hitting $90,000 is not a stretch. It fits the pattern: oversold bounce returning to test the underside of broken support. But expecting anything beyond that, especially a sustained breakout, does not match the current market posture. BTC is still firmly below the 200 day EMA, still printing lower highs and still lacking the kind of buying aggression that defines trend shifts.

Dogecoin's stabilization risks

Dogecoin is trying to stabilize, but calling this the end of the downtrend would be wishful thinking. The chart is still locked inside a clean, well-defined descending structure, with every bounce getting sold almost immediately. The latest move, a push off the $0.13 to $0.14 zone, is more of a technical relief than an actual shift in market sentiment.

The price remains below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day EMAs. The three are stacked in a classic bearish pattern, all pointing downward. That alignment rarely resolves quickly, and it tells you that traders still have control.

The key level to watch is $0.155 to $0.16. This is where DOGE was repeatedly slapped down, and the midpoint resistance of the most recent slide. If buyers cannot reclaim that zone, any discussion about a trend reversal is pointless. Breaking it would at least show that sellers are losing their grip, and not starting a bullish trend but making the first step toward one.

However, Bitcoin is the more significant external factor. DOGE does not get to move independently in market conditions like these. BTC is still deep inside its own downtrend, and every failed bounce there cascades straight into assets like DOGE. Meme assets remain suppressed if Bitcoin keeps declining, or even just chopping sideways in the face of significant resistance.

So, is the DOGE downtrend ending? Nothing on the chart confirms that. Investors should expect more sideways-to-down behavior unless BTC prints a real recovery leg. Without broader market strength, DOGE is likely to keep drifting, and any short-term bounces will remain just that, bounces not reversals. Liquidity drains fast, and speculative appetite evaporates, exactly the environment DOGE performs the worst in.