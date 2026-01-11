$1,000,000,000 Is Up to Grab for Shiba Inu (SHIB) If This Bull Pattern Plays Out Next Week

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Once-popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) just experienced its first real bullish trigger in weeks, and it is not the typical golden cross. This time, the green 23-day simple moving average is slicing above the blue 50-day SMA — a shorter-term signal that often precedes bigger trend reversals when paired with volume expansion.

Based on TradingView data, the biggest meme coin based on Ethereum is now trading at $0.0000870 per SHIB after stabilizing above the key cluster around $0.00000810, where the 50-day SMA and short-term EMAs converge. The crossover is not just cosmetic, it is the first such alignment since the October surge, when a similar setup preceded a 20% increase.

As of now, the magnet sits at the 200-day EMA at $0.00001054 per SHIB, which is about 22% above the current level. From this point of view, the $0.00000900 ceiling is the last line before a breakout for the Shiba Inu coin.

Several red candles over the past three sessions have not erased the structure, and as long as $0.00000810 holds, the setup remains valid.

$1,000,000,000 for SHIB

The market cap of the Shiba Inu coin is $5.11 billion, which is just below Avalanche and DAI stablecoin. From a historical perspective, SHIB has surpassed both during momentum trades, so this is not about meme hype, but just a short-term structure playing out.

If the price of SHIB increases and volume follows, the algorithms will not care whether the cross was "golden" or not or whether the Shiba Inu coin is a "fashionable" asset. They will follow the trend.