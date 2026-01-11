Advertisement
    $1,000,000,000 Is Up to Grab for Shiba Inu (SHIB) If This Bull Pattern Plays Out Next Week

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 15:37
    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) just printed a mini golden cross, opening a 22% upside window to $0.00001054 that could not only delete a zero from its price figure, but add $1 billion to its market cap next week.
    Once-popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) just experienced its first real bullish trigger in weeks, and it is not the typical golden cross. This time, the green 23-day simple moving average is slicing above the blue 50-day SMA — a shorter-term signal that often precedes bigger trend reversals when paired with volume expansion.

    Based on TradingView data, the biggest meme coin based on Ethereum is now trading at $0.0000870 per SHIB after stabilizing above the key cluster around $0.00000810, where the 50-day SMA and short-term EMAs converge. The crossover is not just cosmetic, it is the first such alignment since the October surge, when a similar setup preceded a 20% increase.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    As of now, the magnet sits at the 200-day EMA at $0.00001054 per SHIB, which is about 22% above the current level. From this point of view, the $0.00000900 ceiling is the last line before a breakout for the Shiba Inu coin.

    Several red candles over the past three sessions have not erased the structure, and as long as $0.00000810 holds, the setup remains valid.

    $1,000,000,000 for SHIB

    The market cap of the Shiba Inu coin is $5.11 billion, which is just below Avalanche and DAI stablecoin. From a historical perspective, SHIB has surpassed both during momentum trades, so this is not about meme hype, but just a short-term structure playing out.

    If the price of SHIB increases and volume follows, the algorithms will not care whether the cross was "golden" or not or whether the Shiba Inu coin is a "fashionable" asset. They will follow the trend.

