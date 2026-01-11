Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for January 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 15:52
    Can traders expect Zcash (ZEC) to bounce back to the $400 area next week?
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for January 11
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week is bullish for the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ZEC/USD

    The rate of Zcash (ZEC) has risen by 3.34% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC might have set a local resistance at $400.60. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level at $371.25. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $320 zone.

    Such a scenario is relevant over the next week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the price of ZEC has bounced off the support at $371.25. However, if a correction does not happen and the weekly bar closes near that mark, traders may see a test of the $300 range by the end of the month.

    ZEC is trading at $389.24 at press time.

