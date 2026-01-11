$794,290,000 ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano Eyes Reset in Quiet Market Trading

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano is trading quietly in the market, with its open interest slightly rising in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

ADA trading volumes are lower, falling nearly 38%. Traders are signalling lower activity as trading volumes in the last 24 hours fell 37.56% to $264.44 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Cardano's open interest came to $794.54 million, according to CoinGlass data, representing a 0.25% increase in the last 24 hours.

Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding futures or options contracts in the market. It might reflect participation and liquidity in the markets.

Advertisement

Cardano signals quiet reset

Cardano reversed a strong run at the start of 2026 alongside the rest of the crypto market. After reaching a high of $0.437 on Jan. 6, Cardano began to decline, marking five days of drop since this date.

The price drop across the market this week was not only accompanied by increased liquidations, but also coincided with a move that saw the options markets de-risk aggressively, with open interest falling. Along these lines, Cardano saw its open interest fall, creating an unwind.

The slight increase in open interest after days of drop might signal a reset, albeit a quiet one as volumes drop.

Advertisement

The chances of consolidation remain in the short term, given that the market just cleared a lot of leverage.

Cardano has traded in a broad range between $0.33 and $0.483 since late November. A strong move for Cardano might begin above the resistance of the range at $0.483, which might target the $0.65 level (the daily MA 200) next.

In positive news for Cardano, Leios might be journeying its way toward mainnet launch. IOG’s public Leios tracker shows the Cardano Improvement Proposal is 67% complete, and delivery work is actively progressing across specifications, simulations and implementation.

Expectations are also in place for the first Cardano spot ETF in the U.S. as Grayscale's spot Cardano remains under SEC review, with a decision now expected in early 2026.