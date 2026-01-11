Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $794,290,000 ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano Eyes Reset in Quiet Market Trading

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 15:43
    Cardano is hinting at a quiet reset in the markets, with more to watch in the coming days.
    Advertisement
    $794,290,000 ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano Eyes Reset in Quiet Market Trading
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano is trading quietly in the market, with its open interest slightly rising in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    ADA trading volumes are lower, falling nearly 38%. Traders are signalling lower activity as trading volumes in the last 24 hours fell 37.56% to $264.44 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Cardano's open interest came to $794.54 million, according to CoinGlass data, representing a 0.25% increase in the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors

    Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding futures or options contracts in the market. It might reflect participation and liquidity in the markets.

    Advertisement

    Cardano signals quiet reset

    Cardano reversed a strong run at the start of 2026 alongside the rest of the crypto market. After reaching a high of $0.437 on Jan. 6, Cardano began to decline, marking five days of drop since this date.

    The price drop across the market this week was not only accompanied by increased liquidations, but also coincided with a move that saw the options markets de-risk aggressively, with open interest falling. Along these lines, Cardano saw its open interest fall, creating an unwind.

    The slight increase in open interest after days of drop might signal a reset, albeit a quiet one as volumes drop.

    Advertisement

    The chances of consolidation remain in the short term, given that the market just cleared a lot of leverage.

    Cardano has traded in a broad range between $0.33 and $0.483 since late November. A strong move for Cardano might begin above the resistance of the range at $0.483, which might target the $0.65 level (the daily MA 200) next.

    In positive news for Cardano, Leios might be journeying its way toward mainnet launch. IOG’s public Leios tracker shows the Cardano Improvement Proposal is 67% complete, and delivery work is actively progressing across specifications, simulations and implementation.

    Expectations are also in place for the first Cardano spot ETF in the U.S. as Grayscale's spot Cardano remains under SEC review, with a decision now expected in early 2026.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:37
    $1,000,000,000 Is Up to Grab for Shiba Inu (SHIB) If This Bull Pattern Plays Out Next Week
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:31
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:43
    $794,290,000 ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano Eyes Reset in Quiet Market Trading
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:37
    $1,000,000,000 Is Up to Grab for Shiba Inu (SHIB) If This Bull Pattern Plays Out Next Week
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:31
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:26
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:43
    $794,290,000 ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano Eyes Reset in Quiet Market Trading
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:37
    $1,000,000,000 Is Up to Grab for Shiba Inu (SHIB) If This Bull Pattern Plays Out Next Week
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:31
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD