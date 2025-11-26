Dogecoin Goes Wild in 5,590% Activity Surge as Price Hits Critical Low

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The altcoin market continued to consolidate on Wednesday as a period of calm and stability swept across what was a chaotic market just last week. Amid the relative calm, Dogecoin has seen a significant jump in futures activity, with volumes spiking more than 5,000%.

According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin futures volume rose 5,590.40% in the last 24 hours to $38.71 million.

The volume surge coincides with Dogecoin testing a historical support, which marked a price bottom a number of times.

According to Ali, Dogecoin has now tested the $0.14 support level five times in a row. Ali shared a price chart, which revealed a price rebound whenever a price reached this key level.

Dogecoin $DOGE has now tested the $0.14 support level five times in a row! pic.twitter.com/gBfbEPcEqu — Ali (@ali_charts) November 26, 2025

At press time, DOGE was up 1.07% in the last 24 hours to $0.15, as it rose for four days at a stretch before slightly declining.

Dogecoin began to rise from a low of $0.133 on Nov. 21 to reach a high of $0.1549 to enter a bullish consolidation phase. Technical indicators suggest potential for upward movement if resistance at $0.1549 is surpassed.

The crypto market remains gripped by "extreme fear" following last week's sell-off and the lack of a meaningful recovery, with Dogecoin anticipating its next price move.

Broader market conditions remain cautious as speculative assets underperform large-cap crypto flows heading into year's end. Dogecoin is generally seeing subdued leverage engagement despite stable open interest, reflecting a market waiting for a clearer macro or sector-specific catalyst before directional exposure.

Dogecoin news

Bitwise Dogecoin ETF is anticipated to launch today, Nov. 26, on NYSE Arca, with the ticker BWOW. Bitwise, in a tweet, said the product launch was based on Dogecoin community demand.

Grayscale's GDOG ETF launched on NYSE Arca with a zero-fee structure, becoming the first U.S.-listed spot Dogecoin ETF. The ETF's first trading day saw $1.41 million in volume but no net inflows, suggesting balanced activity from buyers and sellers.