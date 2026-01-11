Advertisement
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 8:17
    Many users argue that the platform has become effectively "hostile" through algorithmic suppression.
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ki Young Ju, the CEO of on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, shared a chart showing a spike to 7.75 million crypto-related posts on X on Jan. 9

    The data, sourced from CryptoQuant's Radar tool, indicates a 1,224% increase in bot activity over prior days.

    There is significant discussion in the crypto community on X that crypto-related posts are experiencing reduced visibility, throttling or effective "shadowbanning," which is algorithmic suppression.

    According to Ju, the explosion of AI-generated bot spam is flooding X with crypto posts. This flood forces X's algorithm to treat the entire "crypto" topic as spammy.

    X addressing Crypto Twitter's demise

    Nikita Bier, the head of product at X, recently stated that crypto Twitter (CT) is dying because of user behavior.

    Some users tend to tweet "GM" (Good Morning) hundreds of times and engage constantly to stay relevant.

    The average user only scrolls enough to see 20-30 posts per day.

    Hence, they will not pay attention to "GM," "WAGMI," "LFG" and other posts that are simply meant to "farm engagement."

    According to Bier, every time you post a low-effort reply, you are "spending" one of those rare slots in your followers' feeds.

    Yet, many X users are complaining about being unfairly targeted by the algorithm.

    X's algorithm seems to deprioritize posts containing common crypto signals of the likes of tickers ($BTC/$ETH) or hype phrases ("100x," "altseason").

    Users report massive reach drops. Educational threads or chart posts often cap at 300-800 views.

    This is likely due to the December 2025 algorithm update that was implemented to fight against spam and bots.

    #Elon Musk
