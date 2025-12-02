Advertisement
    XRP Price Loses $2 as Ripple Releases 500,000,000 XRP onto Market

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 9:49
    Ripple's latest 500,000,000 XRP move landed and XRP broke below $2 on the same day, turning the December cycle into one of the most intriguing transfer windows in recent months.
    XRP Price Loses $2 as Ripple Releases 500,000,000 XRP onto Market
    Ripple’s regular monthly activity has once again pushed a set of transfers onto the XRP Ledger, as reported by Whale Alert. The size of the moves brought back the same question traders ask every month: was this just routine work, or did Ripple quietly add new supply pressure? 

    The sequence started with two returns to Ripple. First, 300,000,000 XRP moved from a Ripple's wallet, then another 200,000,000 XRP arrived from a second Ripple wallet. These transfers are common near the start of each month, when Ripple pulls tokens back in before adjusting escrow.

    After these returns, Ripple executed the escrow actions. It locked 300,000,000 XRP and then locked another 400,000,000 XRP. In total, 1.2 billion XRP moved through the system. 

    XRP loses $2 price tag

    Coincidence or not, the price reacted. XRP dipped under $2 soon after the alerts showed up, sliding from the mid-$2.20s into the upper-$1.90s. The move was not aggressive, but it broke a level the market had held for days, and it happened almost at the same time as the transfer window, which prompts thoughts of Ripple’s influence on the price.

    In the meantime, the San Francisco company continues to cycle tokens the same way it has for years: open access at the start of the month, pull back what was not used and lock the rest. This system is expected to continue into January 2026. 

    But when 1.2 billion XRP moves in one short sequence and the chart loses a key level right after, the question returns: was this only routine, or did some of this flow act like fresh supply hitting the market?

