Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is Bitcoin Mining Dead? No One Makes Money on BTC Now

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 8:34
    Bitcoin mining is no longer bringing enormous profits, mostly due to the massive competition and poor performance of the digital gold on the market.
    Advertisement
    Is Bitcoin Mining Dead? No One Makes Money on BTC Now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The harsh reality that miners face is unaffected by Bitcoin’s most recent surge toward $87,000. Profitability has plummeted to levels that are simply not economically viable. Miner Weekly’s breakdown is straightforward; the sector is operating underwater

    Compared to the $44 per PH/s median all-in cost for large public miners, hash revenue has drastically decreased from about $55 per PH/s in Q3 to about $35 per PH/s today. For the majority of the industry, that is negative profitability rather than a margin squeeze. With network hashrate pushing near 1.1 ZH/s, competition keeps rising even as revenue evaporates. 

    Two options for miners

    1. Option 1: To burn reserves and hope for a price recovery.
    2. Option 2: To capitulate, shutting down or liquidating hardware, which eventually forces difficulty downward. 

    That is the key question: will difficulty fall again? Historically, yes. Bitcoin’s difficulty algorithm is not sentimental; if enough machines switch off, difficulty adjusts lower, restoring miner margins. The problem, however, is that public miners frequently have access to very cheap electricity contracts and hedging techniques that allow them to fight for longer than they should. That slows the capitulation cycle and prolongs the pain.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 15 Years
    XRP Now Offered by $10 Trillion Giant Vanguard
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stop at the Bottom? XRP Holds on for Dear Life, Ethereum Welcomes Death Cross at $2,829
    Ripple President Reacts to Major License Win

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/02/2025 - 06:42
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 15 Years
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, price action is not offering much relief. The chart still shows a structurally damaged trend with lower highs, significant sell-side volume and a clear rejection from the declining EMA cluster, despite Bitcoin’s attempt to recover from last week’s washout. Miners looking for a lifeline from price probably will not get one in the short term.

    Main issue

    ROI is the main structural issue. Even the newest rigs are showing payback periods above 1,000 days, while the next halving is roughly 850 days away. In simple terms, miners buying hardware today will not break even before block rewards are cut in half. That is one of the most hostile economic setups miners have ever faced.

    Article image
    Source: Blockchain.com

    Bitcoin mining is going through a purification phase, but it is not dead. Unless BTC reclaims momentum or difficulty finally cracks lower, the sector will see more forced shutdowns, consolidation and distressed asset sales. The miners with the deepest reserves and the lowest power costs will be the ones that survive this cycle. The rest are on borrowed time.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 6:42
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 15 Years
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 5:35
    XRP Now Offered by $10 Trillion Giant Vanguard
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2026: Asia's Largest Fintech & Web3.0 event Set for July
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 8:34
    Is Bitcoin Mining Dead? No One Makes Money on BTC Now
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 6:42
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 15 Years
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 5:35
    XRP Now Offered by $10 Trillion Giant Vanguard
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD