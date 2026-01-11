Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 16:00
    Can the rate of SHIB fix above $0.0000090 by the end of the week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins have returned to the green area at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB is an exception, falling by 0.31% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish. The price is breaking the local support at $0.00000862. If a breakout happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.00000850 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.00000850.

    If the daily bar closes below that range, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.0000080 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the growth. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to witness a decline to the $0.00000750-$0.0000080 range by the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000860 at press time.

