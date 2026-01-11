SHIB Price Analysis for January 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green area at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is an exception, falling by 0.31% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish. The price is breaking the local support at $0.00000862. If a breakout happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.00000850 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.00000850.

If the daily bar closes below that range, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.0000080 mark.

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the growth. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to witness a decline to the $0.00000750-$0.0000080 range by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000860 at press time.