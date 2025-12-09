Advertisement
    1 Week to Go: Key Date Announced for XRP Futures Traders

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 12:05
    World's leading derivatives marketplace CME Group has revealed countdown to a crucial date for XRP futures traders.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The world’s leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group, has announced a key date for XRP futures traders.

    On X social media, CME Group revealed a countdown to the launch of Spot-Quoted XRP futures, saying in a Dec. 8 tweet: "Just 7 days until Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL futures launch."

    Spot-Quoted XRP futures are anticipated to launch on the CME Group platform on Dec. 15, pending regulatory review.

    In May 2025, XRP first launched on CME Group, with the addition of XRP and Micro XRP futures. The first trade took place on May 18 and was cleared by Hidden Road, and since then, CME Group has not looked back as XRP has quickly gained traction.

    XRP CME futures reached $1 billion in open interest in just three months, becoming the fastest contract to do so and signaling increasing institutional participation for XRP.

    In October, CME Group expanded support for XRP, adding options on its futures suite, allowing traders to trade options on XRP and Micro XRP futures, with daily, monthly and quarterly expiries available. The first trade for options on XRP futures took place on Oct. 12 and was executed between Wintermute and Superstate.

    In a recent tweet, CME Group reported that its November notional volume reached $250 billion in crypto futures and options; XRP suite accounted for $6.9 billion.

    XRP gains traction

    As reported, XRP ETFs have surpassed $1 billion in just over one month after launch. November saw a flurry of XRP ETF launches, including Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise and Grayscale. Amplify ETFs, which manages more than $16 billion in assets under management, also launched an XRP covered-call ETF, referred to as the first XRP-based option income ETF.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spotted the recent XRP ETF milestone in a tweet: "<4 weeks, and XRP is now the fastest crypto Spot ETF to reach $1 billion AUM (since ETH) in the US."

    #XRP News
