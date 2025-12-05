Advertisement
    Crucial Upgrade Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Validators: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 11:34
    Crucial message passed to XRP Ledger validator to prevent risk of being amendment-blocked.
    Crucial Upgrade Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Validators: Details
    A crucial upgrade alert has been issued to XRP Ledger validators. In a tweet, Jon Nilsen, an XRPL validator, passes a message to XRP Ledger validators to upgrade to the most recent rippled version 2.6.2 or risk being amendment-blocked in the next 13 days and 20 hours.

    "If you are running an XRPL node, please update to the latest v2.6.2 of #rippled, or risk being amendment-blocked in 13 days and 20 hours," Nilsen wrote.

    In a Nov. 19 XRPL blog post, it was announced that version 2.6.2 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, was now available. The release included a new fixDirectoryLimit amendment and a critical bug fix.

    "fixDirectoryLimit," an XRPL amendment that removes directory page limits, was activated for voting with the release. A bug that caused an assertion failure when all the inner transactions of a Batch transaction were invalid was fixed.

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz revealed that his hub had been running rippled version 2.6.2 for more than a week with no issues, indicating he himself had subscribed to the upgrade.

    XRPL smart escrows

    In a tweet, Vet, an XRPL validator, shared optimism about Smart Escrows coming to the XRP Ledger. Smart Escrows introduce custom conditions to escrow funds directly on-chain with the native escrow feature. Users can release escrow funds based on the XRP price using oracles, alongside other use cases.

    According to RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari, as a new vision for permissionless programmability emerges, the first major component of this initiative is the concept of Smart Features, which allows developers some limited customizability, built on top of individual XRPL primitives.

    Escrow is the very first primitive to receive this upgrade: enter Smart Escrows. XRPL Escrows are essentially on-chain contracts that govern the all-or-nothing transfer of funds from one account to another based on pre-agreed terms. Currently, they can only hold XRP, but the TokenEscrow amendment (currently up for voting) will enable holding both IOUs (issued assets) and MPTs (multi-purpose tokens).

    #XRPL #XRP News
