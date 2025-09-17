Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 14:11
    CME keeps expanding its cryptocurrency derivatives offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Advertisement
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that it is launching options for XRP futures. They are slated to launch on Oct. 13 (pending regulatory approval). 

    Advertisement

    The same product will also be rolled out for Solana futures, according to the Wednesday announcement. 

    Options futures will give traders the right to purchase or sell the future contracts tied to these cryptocurrencies at a certain price before or at expiration. 

    Impressive demand for XRP futures 

    As reported by U.Today, CME Group introduced XRP futures back in May (shortly after the Solana-based product). 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/16/2025 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    ByDan Burgin

    The product turned out to be extremely successful, becoming the fastest-ever product to reach $1 billion in 

    Some analysts believe that this level of demand could bode well for XRP ETFs. 

    #XRP News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #CME Group news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:24
    Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:24
    Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 14:18
    Satoshi-Era Mt.Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all