Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options

Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that it is launching options for XRP futures. They are slated to launch on Oct. 13 (pending regulatory approval).

The same product will also be rolled out for Solana futures, according to the Wednesday announcement.

Options futures will give traders the right to purchase or sell the future contracts tied to these cryptocurrencies at a certain price before or at expiration.

Impressive demand for XRP futures

As reported by U.Today, CME Group introduced XRP futures back in May (shortly after the Solana-based product).

The product turned out to be extremely successful, becoming the fastest-ever product to reach $1 billion in