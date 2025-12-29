Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    NIGHT Price Analysis for December 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 15:58
    How great are the chances to see Midnight (NIGHT) test the $0.10 area soon?
    Advertisement
    NIGHT Price Analysis for December 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls could not hold the initiative for a long time, and most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    NIGHT/USDT

    NIGHT is the exception to the rule, rising by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of NIGHT keeps looking bullish. If the daily bar closes near the local resistance at $0.09594, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.10 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of NIGHT is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $0.074 and the resistance of $0.1199.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/28/2025 - 17:06
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The volume has dropped, which means sideways trading around $0.10 is the most likely scenario this week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, NIGHT was listed on exchanges a few weeks ago, which means it is too early to make any long-term predictions. In this case, one should focus on the peak at $0.1199. If its breakout happens, there is a chance to see a test of a new all-time high.

    NIGHT is trading at $0.09452 at press time.

    #NIGHT Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:55
    Dogecoin Faces Crucial Test on Market as Price Drops 62% in 2025
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:50
    Is 'New Cardano' Ready to Delete Zero? Price Outlook by Popular Indicator Says Yes
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:58
    NIGHT Price Analysis for December 29
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:55
    Dogecoin Faces Crucial Test on Market as Price Drops 62% in 2025
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:50
    Is 'New Cardano' Ready to Delete Zero? Price Outlook by Popular Indicator Says Yes
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:38
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Institutional Fund Flows
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:58
    NIGHT Price Analysis for December 29
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:55
    Dogecoin Faces Crucial Test on Market as Price Drops 62% in 2025
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:50
    Is 'New Cardano' Ready to Delete Zero? Price Outlook by Popular Indicator Says Yes
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD