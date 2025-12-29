NIGHT Price Analysis for December 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for a long time, and most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

NIGHT/USDT

NIGHT is the exception to the rule, rising by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of NIGHT keeps looking bullish. If the daily bar closes near the local resistance at $0.09594, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.10 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of NIGHT is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $0.074 and the resistance of $0.1199.

The volume has dropped, which means sideways trading around $0.10 is the most likely scenario this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, NIGHT was listed on exchanges a few weeks ago, which means it is too early to make any long-term predictions. In this case, one should focus on the peak at $0.1199. If its breakout happens, there is a chance to see a test of a new all-time high.

NIGHT is trading at $0.09452 at press time.