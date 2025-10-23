XRP Sees Explosive Futures Activity on CME, Price Rally Next?

Advertisement

Amid the broad crypto market rebound, XRP derivative products on CME Group, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, have experienced impressive growth amid heightened demand from investors.

On Thursday, October 23, the exchange took to X (formerly Twitter) to share notable milestones achieved through its XRP futures offerings, which were launched five months ago. The surge marks a significant rise in demand for CME’s crypto derivatives products tied to XRP.

XRP crushes $29.6 billion milestone on CME

According to data shared by CME, the exchange has recorded over 567,000 XRP and Micro XRP futures contracts traded on its derivatives market over the past five months. Notably, this massive contract volume has helped CME achieve record crypto volumes, driven largely by the launch of XRP futures in May.

The data further revealed that the total amount of XRP-based futures contracts represents a notional volume of $26.9 billion, equivalent to around 9 billion XRP traded on the platform.

The exchange emphasized that these impressive figures reflect a growing appetite among professional investors for exposure to regulated XRP-based derivative products.

Options on XRP futures go live on CME

Following the strong performance of its XRP futures, CME Group has confirmed that options on XRP futures are now live.

While the launch of XRP futures options has long been anticipated by CME users, it now provides traders and institutions with the opportunity to utilize more sophisticated tools to hedge or speculate on XRP’s price — all with the transparency and regulatory safeguards of a U.S.-based exchange.

What does this mean for XRP?

With CME disclosing plans to offer 24/7 trading of crypto futures and options starting early next year, the demand for XRP-based products is expected to reach unprecedented levels — potentially positioning XRP for a major rally.

The move will provide institutional investors on CME more avenues and extended trading hours to access both existing and newly launched options contracts tied to XRP.

Notably, this development positions XRP for a significant boost in institutional adoption, potentially propelling its market price to new and unexpected levels.