XRP ETFs Hit $1 Billion Milestone, What Comes Next?

Recent data suggest XRP ETFs are among the fastest-growing crypto-asset vehicles, surpassing the $1 billion milestone in under a month, indicating significant acceptance in traditional finance markets.

November saw a flood of XRP ETFs with Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise and Grayscale launching in the month. Amplify ETFs, which manages more than $16 billion in assets under management, also launched an XRP covered-call ETF, referred to as the first XRP-based option income ETF.

Rex Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) launched earlier in September as the first U.S. listed XRP ETF, albeit under the 40 act wrapper.

$1 billion reached

XPMarket, an XRP Ledger-based platform that tracks existing and upcoming spot and leveraged XRP ETFs, reveals the latest milestone achieved by XRP funds.

In a tweet, XPMarket stated that XRP ETFs have surpassed $1 billion in holdings in less than a month.

🚀XRP ETFs have surpassed $1 Billion in holdings in less than a month and the best part? These are only a fraction of funds live!



XPMarket tracks XRP spot ETFs, including Rex Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), Canary XRP ETF (XRPC), Franklin XRP ETF (XRPZ), Grayscale XRP trust (GXRP) and Amplify XRP ETF (XRPM).

The platform also tracks leveraged XRP ETFs, including Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP (XXRP), 2x XRP ETF (XRPT) and Volatility Shares XRP ETF (XRPI).

What's coming?

XRP ETFs continue to attract inflows, sustaining their strong post-launch run. XRP funds, including those from Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, accounted for a total net inflow of $897.35 million, according to SoSo data, indicating XRP's acceptance and liquidity in traditional finance markets.

XPMarkets says that the best part of XRP ETF growth is that these are only a fraction of funds that have gone live.

In the days ahead, 21Shares, CoinShares and WisdomTree are expected to roll out their own XRP exchange-traded funds.

XPMarkets noted that while BlackRock and Fidelity have launched BTC and ETH ETFs, these titans are yet to launch XRP ETFs, indicating vast potential ahead for XRP.

"XRP ETF engines seem to just be starting up whilst we wait for the titans to jump in," XPMarkets wrote.