Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All top 10 coins returned to the red zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.4% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have set a local support at $86,701. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp ups and downs by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the technical picture of the main crypto has not changed much. The price keeps trading in a wide range, accumulating energy for a further move.

In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $86,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario for the current week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is quite similar. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' strength. All in all, traders are unlikely to expect sharp moves soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,611 at press time.