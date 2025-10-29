AdvertisementAdvert.
    CME Group Crushing Binance in Terms of XRP OI

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 17:18
    CME Group is vastly outperforming Binance in terms of XRP open interest, according to CoinGlass data
    CME Group Crushing Binance in Terms of XRP OI
    Cover image via U.Today
    According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, CME is already dominating XRP futures trading, accounting for 32% of all volume with $1.47 billion.  

    For comparison, Binance comes in a very distant second place with a total of $660.69 million. Bybit is in third place with $599 million.

    CME Group’s futures market for XRP was launched on May 19 to much fanfare. 

    In early October, CME announced that it would start offering round-the-clock trading for crypto futures, including the XRP-based ones, in 2026. 

    Yet another record 

    Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that a total of 9,900 XRP futures contracts were traded on Oct. 27. This marks yet another new record for the red-hot contract. 

    #CME Group news #XRP News
