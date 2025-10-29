CME Group Crushing Binance in Terms of XRP OI

According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, CME is already dominating XRP futures trading, accounting for 32% of all volume with $1.47 billion.

Advertisement

For comparison, Binance comes in a very distant second place with a total of $660.69 million. Bybit is in third place with $599 million.

CME Group’s futures market for XRP was launched on May 19 to much fanfare.

In early October, CME announced that it would start offering round-the-clock trading for crypto futures, including the XRP-based ones, in 2026.

Advertisement

Yet another record

Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that a total of 9,900 XRP futures contracts were traded on Oct. 27. This marks yet another new record for the red-hot contract.