Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock resumed its steady crypto offloads this week, dumping massive amounts of Bitcoin and Ethereum worth about $214 million.
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    BlackRock has shown no sign of slowing down its consistent sell-off activities involving regular deposits of Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase.

    On Monday, December 29, BlackRock moved another batch of Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens to Coinbase. This time, the firm transferred thousands of BTC and ETH simultaneously.

    $214 million in BTC and ETH exits BlackRock 

    While BlackRock appears to be forming another long streak of steady Bitcoin and Ethereum sell-offs, on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain disclosed data showing that the firm moved 2,201 BTC and 7,557 ETH to Coinbase a few minutes ago.

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says

    At the asset prices at the time of the transaction, the deposited tokens were worth over $214 million in total, marking the first sell-off attempt of the new week.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/26/2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Stuns Coinbase With Bitcoin and Ethereum Move, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    BlackRock has continued to draw the attention of market watchers, as it has frequently moved significant amounts of Bitcoin and Ethereum to the major crypto exchange Coinbase in recent months.

    This move has stirred speculation about the firm’s positioning in anticipation of a near-term bearish cycle, even though no official statement has been released by BlackRock to clarify the purpose of its consistent crypto deposits.

    Advertisement

    IBIT and ETHA note large outflows

    These consistent Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits have been reflected in the firm’s ETF offerings, as its Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded notable outflows during their last trading sessions.

    While the move signals continued selling pressure in BlackRock’s investment products involving both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the impact has been clearly visible across its funds.

    Notably, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) recorded daily net outflows of $192.61 million, with about 2,200 BTC moving out of the fund. The fund’s market price also felt the negative momentum, as its net assets declined to $67.41 billion.

    Furthermore, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) also experienced notable withdrawals amid sustained selling pressure. The fund posted daily net outflows of $22.12 million, with 7,560 ETH exiting the fund. This pushed its net assets down to $10.18 billion, as the ETF declined by 0.41%.

    #Bitcoin #BlackRock #Ethereum #Spot Bitcoin ETF #spot Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 13:55
    Ripple Escrow Makes Price Shocks More Severe: Jake Claver
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Breaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD