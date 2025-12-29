Advertisement
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 5:22
    XRP liquidity is deeper than it appears on the surface, meaning that there is no supply shock.
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says
    The narrative of an imminent "supply shock" for XRP, one of the leading altcoins, has been rejected by a prominent market analyst.  

    Vet, a pseudonymous XRP Ledger validator, the market remains far too elastic to support the theory. 

    To back up his argument, he has pointed to deep liquidity pools and the high velocity of XRPL. 

    The idea that exchanges are running dry on XRP is contradicted by verifiable on-chain data. In a recent analysis, Vet noted that holders currently have approximately 16 billion XRP positioned on the exchange. This essentially means that there is ample liquidity for current market demand.  "Plenty for anyone to get some," Vet commented. 

    The elasticity of XRPL's order books

    The technical architecture of the XRP Ledger as a buffer against supply shocks, Vet argues. 

    XRP transaction settlement typically occurs in mere seconds, which sets it apart from smaller chains. 

    This speed creates what Vet describes as "dynamic" or "elastic" order books. Even if visible supply on an exchange appears to thin out, new liquidity can be bridged from private wallets to order books in virtually no time. 

    "Markets are too dynamic to statically plot movements," Vet explained. "XRP listed on orderbooks for sale is dynamic... it can thicken or dry out in seconds, back and forth."

    Debunking the "1.5 billion" myth 

    Leonidas Hadjiloizou, a prominent XRP researcher, has further pointed out that exchange balances plummeting to as low as 1.5 billion XRP is simply a lie. 

    "You can even check the wallets for each exchange on XRPscan to confirm that there is more than 15B XRP left on exchanges," Hadjiloizou noted.

    Even if one excludes all Asian exchanges, the available supply would still sit at roughly 5 billion XRP. 

