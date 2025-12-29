Advertisement
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 14:16
    The December purchases significantly dragged the company's average buying price upward.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) has once again expanded its massive Bitcoin holdings.

    Earlier this Monday, it announced the acquisition of an additional 1,229 BTC for approximately $108.8 million.

    The purchase was executed at an average price of $88,568 per BTC.

    Cost basis creeping higher 

    MicroStrategy’s accumulation remains relentless, but the cost of maintaining that velocity is rising.

    The average purchase price across all holdings is now approximately $74,997 per bitcoin. It is sitting just three dollars shy of the psychological $75,000 mark.

    December purchases 

    Strategy deployed the vast majority of its capital early in the month.

    During Dec. 1–7, it purchased 15,401 BTC at an average of $92,965. This was followed up with a purchase of 13,048 BTC at an average of $96,968 that was announced a week later. 

    Its activity dropped significantly in the second half of the month. Zero purchases recorded were announced between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
