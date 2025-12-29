BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000

MicroStrategy (MSTR) has once again expanded its massive Bitcoin holdings.
Earlier this Monday, it announced the acquisition of an additional 1,229 BTC for approximately $108.8 million.
The purchase was executed at an average price of $88,568 per BTC.
Cost basis creeping higher
MicroStrategy’s accumulation remains relentless, but the cost of maintaining that velocity is rising.
The average purchase price across all holdings is now approximately $74,997 per bitcoin. It is sitting just three dollars shy of the psychological $75,000 mark.
December purchases
Strategy deployed the vast majority of its capital early in the month.
During Dec. 1–7, it purchased 15,401 BTC at an average of $92,965. This was followed up with a purchase of 13,048 BTC at an average of $96,968 that was announced a week later.
Its activity dropped significantly in the second half of the month. Zero purchases recorded were announced between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21.