XRP Bulls: 'Most Easily Baited Traders I've Ever Seen,' Says Peter Brandt

Veteran trader Peter Brandt sparked reactions in the XRP community when he shared an observation that seemed to baffle him in his over 50 years of trading experience.

Brandt shares this observation, which he says remains etched in his history of trading since 1975. "In my history of trading since 1975 (when Silver was at $5)," Brandt said, to explain the longevity of his long-held belief.

"No group of traders has been more easily baited than XRP and Silver bulls," the legendary trader said, taking a dig at this category of traders while highlighting a fierce optimism he had often seen in XRP and silver bulls.

In my history of trading since 1975 (when Silver was at $5), no group of traders has been more easily baited than XRP and Silver bulls?

"What does this say about them? Any theories?" Brandt posed a question to his 840,800 followers on X.

This post caught the attention of the XRP community, with Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, responding: "They got the dawg in them?" referring to the unwavering conviction among XRP holders.

This will not be the first time Brandt has made such commentary about XRP bulls.

Brandt earlier remarked in an X post about XRP bulls being among the two most "obsessed perma-bull" groups, investors who remain extremely bullish regardless of market conditions.

XRP holders' unwavering conviction

XRP holders' unwavering conviction has often drawn attention on the markets. Even amid the lawsuit filed by the SEC against Ripple in 2020, which dragged on for nearly five years, XRP holders held strong.

Despite that XRP price stayed at lows in years that followed the Ripple lawsuit, being the only coin that did not mark an all time-high during the 2021 bull cycle, XRP holders still remained strong.

XRP started rising in November 2024 from a low of about $0.50, rising over 630% to reach a high of $3.66 in July.

XRP has retraced its gains; at press time, XRP was trading at $1.86, down 12.91% so far in December and down 14% on a yearly basis.

In what suggests institutional interest, XRP ETFs attracted $64 million in weekly netflows, while Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw withdrawals.