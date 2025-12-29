Advertisement
    XRP Bulls: 'Most Easily Baited Traders I've Ever Seen,' Says Peter Brandt

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 16:04
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt shares an observation, which he says has been true over his 50 years of trading.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt sparked reactions in the XRP community when he shared an observation that seemed to baffle him in his over 50 years of trading experience.

    Brandt shares this observation, which he says remains etched in his history of trading since 1975. "In my history of trading since 1975 (when Silver was at $5)," Brandt said, to explain the longevity of his long-held belief.

    "No group of traders has been more easily baited than XRP and Silver bulls," the legendary trader said, taking a dig at this category of traders while highlighting a fierce optimism he had often seen in XRP and silver bulls.

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says

    "What does this say about them? Any theories?" Brandt posed a question to his 840,800 followers on X.

    This post caught the attention of the XRP community, with Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, responding: "They got the dawg in them?" referring to the unwavering conviction among XRP holders.

    This will not be the first time Brandt has made such commentary about XRP bulls.

    Brandt earlier remarked in an X post about XRP bulls being among the two most "obsessed perma-bull" groups, investors who remain extremely bullish regardless of market conditions.

    XRP holders' unwavering conviction

    XRP holders' unwavering conviction has often drawn attention on the markets. Even amid the lawsuit filed by the SEC against Ripple in 2020, which dragged on for nearly five years, XRP holders held strong.

    Despite that XRP price stayed at lows in years that followed the Ripple lawsuit, being the only coin that did not mark an all time-high during the 2021 bull cycle, XRP holders still remained strong.

    XRP started rising in November 2024 from a low of about $0.50, rising over 630% to reach a high of $3.66 in July.

    XRP has retraced its gains; at press time, XRP was trading at $1.86, down 12.91% so far in December and down 14% on a yearly basis.

    In what suggests institutional interest, XRP ETFs attracted $64 million in weekly netflows, while Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw withdrawals.

    #Peter Brandt #XRP #XRP ETF
