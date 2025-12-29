'Any Other Asset Instead of Bitcoin': Peter Schiff Reacts to Strategy's BTC Bet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of Bitcoin's notable critics, Peter Schiff , has condemned business intelligence and software firm Strategy Inc for its aggressive BTC buy. In a post on X, Schiff argued that despite the heavy bet on Bitcoin over the past five years, Strategy has not made any mind-blowing profit.

Peter Schiff questions Strategy’s Bitcoin returns after five years

Notably, with the current price of Bitcoin, Schiff noted that Strategy's "paper profit" stands at just 16%. This is because Strategy's average Bitcoin purchase is around $75,000, leaving it with an unrealized gain of about 16% should it choose to sell.

The Bitcoin critic noted that over these five years, it fell to a little over 3% returns on average per annum. Schiff opined that Strategy's Michael Saylor chose the wrong asset to invest in.

Strategy has been buying Bitcoin for five years. With an average cost of $75K, the company has a "paper profit" of just 16%. That’s an average annual return of just over 3%. $MSTR would have been much better off had @Saylor bought just about any other asset instead of Bitcoin. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 29, 2025

"Strategy would have been much better off had Saylor bought just about any other asset instead of Bitcoin," he wrote.

Schiff claims that the bet on the leading cryptocurrency asset has not paid off, considering the massive regular purchase and invested capital.

He considers Bitcoin’s volatility and risk as being responsible for the poor performance, suggesting that other, less volatile assets could have yielded better returns.

This stance highlights the critic’s long-standing skepticism toward Bitcoin as a store of value. The gold advocate has never missed an opportunity to take a swipe at Bitcoin, particularly when there is market stagnation or volatility.

In November 2025, when Bitcoin plunged below $90,000, a significant 28.5% decline, Schiff labeled BTC’s "digital gold narrative" as fraud . He claimed that over the years, the flagship crypto asset has not been able to prove it is a reliable hedge against inflation.

Bitcoin price slips as Strategy expands BTC holdings

As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $87,388.18, which represents a 0.54% decline in the last 24 hours.

The asset has fluctuated between a low of $86,717.92 and a daily high of $90,299.16. This is despite registering a massive volume surge.

Bitcoin’s trading volume is up by 207.78% to $42.09 billion, suggesting active exchange on the market.