    Shiba Inu's Massive 1,360,000,000,000 SHIB Price Comeback Is Here

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 8:37
    Shiba Inu is seeing an enormous comeback in terms of volume, but there's a possibility that nothing will really happen.
    One of Shiba Inu's biggest signals in months was just delivered: a 1.36 trillion SHIB volume spike that hit the market just as the token was trying to reverse its sharp decline in November. This is an aggressive flush-and-absorption event that frequently occurs close to pivots, not the kind of volume you see during random noise. And that shift is already apparent on the chart.

    Substantial reversal

    The market abruptly turned around after SHIB was forced into the $0.0000080 zone by a brutal sell-off. With the highest buy-side volume since the October collapse, a distinct reversal candle formed, with a volume bar high enough to completely overshadow the prior trend dynamic. Two things are typically indicated by heavy volume at a low: simultaneous accumulation by stronger hands and capitulation by weak holders. For a reversal to be valid, both are essential components.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Timing is also important. Shiba Inu was already at extremely oversold RSI levels, which are typically associated with brief rallies. However, the RSI by itself never ensures a change; what counts is whether the market responds with conviction. In this instance, it did.

    Massive bullish shift

    A 1.36 trillion spike in volume is certainly a SHIB shift, which shows that buyers were prepared to intervene forcefully. This does not imply that SHIB is suddenly entering a full bull market. All of the token’s major moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day — remain below it, and early reversals are often slowed down by this overhead cluster. However, it does indicate that the downward trend may have reached its limit.

    The reversal could happen much faster than the cautious market currently anticipates if SHIB can hold onto the higher low it just carved and follow through with another strong candle. Although the structure is changing, investors should anticipate volatility, because high volume at lows is always accompanied by sharp swings. For the first time in weeks, SHIB has the liquidity and momentum to try a truly bullish reversal, even though the downtrend has not been completely broken yet.

    Whether the upcoming sessions result in continuation, rather than fading, is now crucial to watch.

