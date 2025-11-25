Portnoy Teases XRP Bears: 'Imagine Not Buying the Dip?'

In his recent social media post, Barstool Sports co-founder Dave Portnoy has hinted at buying another XRP dip. He has also purchased Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
As reported by U.Today, Portnoy recently revealed that he had bought $1 million worth of XRP. This came after XRP experienced a significant price plunge, teetering on the verge of collapsing below the $2 level.
Portnoy does not consistently hold crypto long-term; he tends to “bet and set it” rather than actively trade.
For instance, he bought a sizeable number of XRP tokens earlier this year but later sold them at around $2.40 after some caution about competition from Circle/USDC. XRP surged 60% after he sold. He publicly expressed regret for dumping his tokens, claiming that he actually wanted to cry after the price surge.
XRP's recovery
XRP is currently trading at $2.24 after surging by more than 8% over the past 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency is currently benefiting from the ETF hype following several major launches, which explains Portnoy's interest.