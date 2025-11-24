Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    102,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Is This the End of Shiba Inu's Market Crash?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 13:43
    Shiba Inu might finally stabilize after exchanges record a massive net outflow; unfortunately, though, a quick recovery is not on the line.
    Advertisement
    102,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Is This the End of Shiba Inu's Market Crash?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Over 102 billion SHIB left exchanges in a single day, which is one of the most significant on-chain signals we have seen during this entire sell-off. That is not a normal flow. This kind of massive negative netflow during a freefall usually indicates that large holders are removing coins from the market, which lessens the immediate pressure to sell. 

    Brutal SHIB performance

    Considering SHIB's current chart, that is important. For weeks, the price action has been brutal, with all of the major moving averages stacked above the price and pointing down, as well as lower highs and lows. Momentum has been very pessimistic. However, the RSI collapsing into deep oversold territory — one of the lowest readings of the year — was what stopped the bleeding, not the structure. In the past, SHIB only recovered when the RSI reached these extremes, and we have just reached them once more.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The outflow's timing coincides with that technical weariness almost exactly. The CryptoQuant data demonstrates a clear transition from large inflows, which typically come before sell-offs, to persistent outflows over several days. Coins are no longer being sent to exchanges for disposal, as indicated by the sharp -20 billion to -100 billion SHIB netflow readings. They are heading out. That eliminates the ongoing supply pressure that has been fueling the decline, but it does not by itself start a rally.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    SHIB bottomed out at RSI

    Whether this is a pause or the end of the crash is the question. Three pieces of evidence currently point to stabilization. RSI bounced after being oversold. SHIB has previously bottomed at these RSI levels on multiple occasions. The most recent bounce is tidy but modest.

    Advertisement

    Outflows of money are increasing rather than decreasing. Over 102 billion SHIB are leaving exchanges, according to the most recent netflow, and the weekly trend is clearly negative. Unless they are anticipating a rebound, or at the very least price stabilization, holders do not withdraw billions from exchanges.

    The $0.0000075-$0.0000080 support cluster is being held by the price. This area has previously served as a pocket of demand. SHIB can create a short-term floor if buyers defend it once more — with less sell pressure.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 13:30
    XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 12:06
    'Capitulation Is Behind Us': Bitcoin (BTC) Catastrophe Finally Ending, Analysts Show
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 13:43
    102,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Is This the End of Shiba Inu's Market Crash?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 13:30
    XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 12:06
    'Capitulation Is Behind Us': Bitcoin (BTC) Catastrophe Finally Ending, Analysts Show
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD