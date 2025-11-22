Shiba Inu December Surprise Announced by Coinbase: Two Key Dates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has unveiled a December surprise, which includes Shiba Inu. In positive news, Coinbase will be launching new U.S. perpetual-style futures for Shiba Inu, giving retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto within a regulated environment. Shiba Inu also stands to benefit from the upcoming launch of 24/7 trading for altcoin monthly futures.

In a tweet, Coinbase reveals major developments, saying, "December just got major for altcoin traders," while highlighting two key dates ahead.

In May this year, Coinbase launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, making it the first time leveraged futures contracts could be traded around the clock on a CFTC-regulated exchange. At the time, Coinbase revealed that its Derivatives Exchange was actively working to introduce perpetual-style futures to the U.S., highlighting the 24/7 trading start as only the beginning.

Two key dates revealed

According to Coinbase, beginning Dec. 5, 24/7 trading will go live for all altcoin monthly futures from Coinbase Derivatives.

On Dec. 12, Coinbase will be launching new U.S. perpetual-style futures for all altcoins. The assets launching include Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 10 other cryptocurrencies, such as Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Hedera, Litecoin, Polkadot, SUI and Stellar.

The launch will give retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto within a regulated environment as well as round-the-clock and weekend trading of altcoin futures, including Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu in spotlight

This week, news went out that Japan has officially green-lighted SHIB, making it eligible for a 20% flat tax, putting it in the same category as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This week, major crypto exchange Gemini announced the launch of new perpetual contracts, including Shiba Inu.

Gemini’s European customers can now trade perpetual contracts for Shiba Inu, allowing users to take long or short positions with up to 100x leverage and no monthly expiration date within the Gemini platform.