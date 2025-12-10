Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Ready to Unlock Solana, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 30% in Volume, SpaceX Moves $100 Million in Bitcoin While Elon Musk Stays Silent

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 11:31
    Crypto is going into midweek with Solana teasing an XRP bridge, Shiba Inu coin waking up with a 30% volume spike and SpaceX moving about $100 million in Bitcoin while Elon Musk says nothing.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Midweek on the crypto market opens with that classic "nothing huge on the chart, but everything important is brewing under the surface" feeling.

    The charts are not exploding, yet narratives are lining up: Solana keeps poking the XRP crowd, SHIB’s order books show fresh activity instead of fatigue and a nine-figure Bitcoin transfer from a SpaceX wallet reminds everyone that Elon Musk’s private empire still sits right in the middle of the crypto-capital conversation.

    TL;DR

    • Axelar bridge to bring XRP and RLUSD into the Solana ecosystem.
    • Shiba Inu’s 24-hour volume jumps about 33% to nearly $152 million, while the price adds around 6%.
    • SpaceX moves 1,021 BTC worth about $94.48 million to new wallets, likely Coinbase Prime custody, with zero public comment from Musk.

    XRP may be days away from entry into Solana

    Over the last 48 hours, Solana has been openly courting the XRP community. First came the now legendary "589" post, which took aim at one of the oldest XRP memes based on a long-running Simpsons-style prophecy. Then the main Solana account doubled down, with a medieval meme placing XRP alongside Bitcoin and SOL, which suggests a level of commitment beyond mere engagement-chasing.

    Prominent community member Crypto Eri spelled out the most realistic scenario in one tweet: the real news that is hinted there could be announced at Solana Breakpoint, where a bridge powered by Axelar for XRP and Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin will be unveiled. This would finally enable Solana to pull XRP liquidity into its DeFi stack in a clean, permissionless way, rather than waiting on centralized wrappers.

    If this is what is coming, the use cases line up instantly: XRP and RLUSD could be used for lending, borrowing and yield farming, as well as filling arbitrage routes across Solana DEXes. They could also be staked in liquidity pools instead of sitting inactive on centralized exchanges. 

    Games and NFT projects will gain a direct XRP payment rail and a branded stablecoin in RLUSD, while regular users will finally have a way to move value between the XRP Ledger and Solana without using an exchange.

    None of this has been confirmed in writing yet, but the social signaling is too specific to ignore. Solana does not tag Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz, quote XRP memes or put the coin next to BTC and SOL in a single visual without reason. 

    For now, XRP is trading at its own levels, but the narrative is simple: if the bridge is real, it will become a first-class asset in one of the most active DeFi ecosystems in crypto.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) rockets 33% in volume in just 24 hours

    Shiba Inu coin spent the last day defying expectations of a sleepy meme coin. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB's 24-hour trading volume increased by around 33% to $151.12 million, and the price rose by about 6% within the same time frame. The live quote is currently around $0.0000085, with a market capitalization slightly above $5.02 billion.

    The volume-to-market-cap ratio of close to 3% confirms that this was real participation and not just background noise. On the Binance intraday chart, the SHIB price rose to the $0.0000089 area before falling back to the $0.0000085 zone, where a new wave of orders appears to be clustering.

    This behavior suggests that traders are testing an important support area rather than walking away from it.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    A 6% vertical jump coupled with a one-third increase in volume is the kind of move that often precedes a bigger attempt if the market continues at the same level.

    For now, SHIB appears to be a meme coin whose holders have decided to defend this zone. As long as the price holds this support cluster, the market can continue to build a foundation for further growth instead of sliding into a deeper correction.

    Elon Musk keeps silence as SpaceX moves $100 million in Bitcoin

    On-chain data from Arkham shows that a wallet labeled "SpaceX" moved 1,021 BTC worth around $94.48 million to three new addresses. Common sense suggests that the coins are being prepared for Coinbase Prime custody, which is where you would store treasury Bitcoin if you require institutional-grade storage and execution.

    The same SpaceX cluster has a history of sending large amounts of BTC to Coinbase Prime and related custody services, and the latest transfer follows this pattern: an internal reshuffle with no public announcement, but also clear confirmation that the company still considers Bitcoin to be part of its capital portfolio.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    At the same time, according to Bloomberg sources, SpaceX is working toward a mid-2026 IPO that could raise up to $30 billion, suggesting a valuation of around $1.5 trillion. This would make it the largest listing in market history. 

    While most of Elon Musk’s companies remain private, the days when he could fund them all via Tesla alone are fading. Step by step, the structure is moving toward public offerings, external capital and more transparent balance sheets.

    However, Musk has said nothing about this latest BTC move. No tweet, no comment, no "to the moon" line. 

    Crypto market outlook

    The midweek tone is cautious but still holding up, driven mostly by memes and corporate moves, but all of that takes a back seat today because the FOMC is about to flip macro into the main catalyst again.

    Bitcoin (BTC): Trades around $92,200 with resistance stacked near $95,000 and a support pocket in the $88,000-$90,000 zone.

    XRP: Holds near $2.07 with overhead levels at $2.20-$2.30, with strong support forming around $2.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Sits near $0.0000085, with resistance in the $0.0000092 area and support at $0.0000083.

    #XRP #Solana #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Bitcoin #SpaceX #Elon Musk #XRP News #Ripple News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin News
