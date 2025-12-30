XRP Flips BTC, Ethereum and Solana in ETF Inflows, Bitcoin Hits 3,436% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Sees Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP diverges as ETF flows turn uneven

XRP sell pressure appears reduced, suggesting early stabilization despite the lack of a confirmed trend reversal.

XRP ETF inflows. XRP stood out against Bitcoin and Ethereum, attracting $64 million in inflows, quietly outperforming major competitors despite broader ETF weakness.

The market was not prepared for the uneven message that last week's ETF flow data conveyed. Bitcoin spot ETFs lost $782 million between Dec. 22 and 26 with net outflows reported for all 12 products.

With $102 million in weekly withdrawals, Ethereum spot ETFs came next. At $13.14 million, Solana was slightly up. In the meantime, XRP earned $64 million, subtly outperforming all of its significant competitors.

Still bearish. From a price perspective, XRP remains below its 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages and continues to trade inside a declining channel.

When you compare that divergence to the chart, it becomes more significant. XRP does not appear to be an asset in full bull mode in terms of price. It is still below its major moving averages and trading inside a declining channel. The 50-, 100-, and 200-day MAs are sloping downward, typically indicating that the downtrend is intact.

However, there is a shift in the behavior around the lows. Clearly, there is less pressure to sell. Bounces are held longer, each push lower is smaller and there is insufficient downside follow-through.

Bitcoin shorts wiped out as metals slump triggers rotation signal

Bitcoin bears just got erased in a 3,436% liquidation imbalance as gold and the whole metals board hits intraday lows.

Short liquidations. Bitcoin saw a sharp short squeeze in the last hour, with $4.79 million in short liquidations versus just $139,410 in longs, creating a 3,436% imbalance.

Overall, total liquidations for the leading cryptocurrency reached $4.93 million, according to CoinGlass.

Overall, total liquidations for the leading cryptocurrency reached $4.93 million, according to CoinGlass.

Capital rotation. This combination often signals capital rotation, where profit-taking in previously strong assets pushes liquidity toward other markets that have not been the main trade.

While it reads like a squeeze, it happened on a market also watching its “safety trade” crack. The gold spot was down about 3.1% for the day. The rest of the metals complex looked worse: silver was down about 8.37%, platinum was down about 12.67% and palladium was down about 16.07% — all of these metals hit fresh intraday lows.

That combo is the setup that traders watch for rotation: when the winners get hit hard in a single session, the first reaction is profit-taking, and the second is capital looking for the next liquid venue that has not been the hero trade.

The liquidation imbalance matters here because it shows positioning getting flipped in real time. Shorts in BTC were punished, longs barely got touched in that one-hour window and that kind of forced buy pressure often pulls fresh spot interest behind it.

Shiba Inu prints short-term golden cross as 2025 closes

Bullish golden cross signal appears on Shiba Inu short-term charts at 2025's close, with markets now watching for what comes next.

SHIB golden cross. Shiba Inu has formed a golden cross on the hourly chart, with the 50-hour moving average crossing above the 200-hour moving average.

Shiba Inu has seen a golden cross appear on its short-term charts in the last 72 hours to the close of 2025.

A golden cross appears when a short-term moving average, the 50 MA, crosses above a long-term moving average, the 200 MA on a price chart, a signal that positive price momentum might be building underneath. In the case of Shiba Inu, this pattern appeared on the hourly chart as the hourly 50 MA has risen above the MA 200.

Price rebound. A sharp move followed over the weekend, pushing the price to approximately $0.00000739, before extending slightly higher on Monday.

The appearance of the golden cross signal comes as Shiba Inu makes a last-minute rebound attempt at the close of 2025.

Shiba Inu started rebounding on Dec. 26, although the price broadly remains in a range. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.000007 on Dec. 26, Saturday saw a sharp increase to $0.00000739.

The rise continued on Monday, with Shiba Inu reaching $0.0000074 before slightly dropping. At press time, SHIB was up 2.82% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007382.