Shiba Inu (SHIB) Starts Looking Worrying for Bears, Bollinger Band Signals

The Shiba Inu coin finally made a comeback this week, and the chart shows exactly where it happened. SHIB dropped into the daily midband — a level it had kept losing for most of November — and instead of another fade, buyers stepped in and held the line, as visible on the TradingView chart.

The price of Shiba Inu coin bounced off the $0.0000085 zone and closed near $0.00000861, which is one of the cleaner defenses the token has shown in weeks.

This is the part that traders actually care about. When SHIB defends the midband after a long stretch of trading under it, the bias changes. The pressure to sell that caused the entire November slide finally broke, and the market showed enough demand to keep the candle green where it usually collapses.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

It is not a sign that things are changing, but it does give the bulls a chance that they have not had since the start of fall.

What's next for Shiba Inu coin?

The Bollinger map shows the next steps. The upper band sits around $0.0000102 — that is the first real checkpoint if this midband defense turns into momentum. So, just hold above $0.0000084 and keep buyers interested. If it loses that area, SHIB slips back toward $0.0000078, where November's lows are.

Seasonality is not a deciding factor, but it adds some color. December was all over the place for SHIB, with some big wins and some big losses. The average is tilting negative, but there are some positive outliers that show late-year flips are not unheard of.

SHIB is still down 59% YTD and miles below its peak at $0.0000249, so the market does not need a miracle. It just needs buyers to keep defending the same spot they defended today. The indicator says the chance is there. SHIB just has to hold it.