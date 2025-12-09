Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Starts Looking Worrying for Bears, Bollinger Band Signals

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 14:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) held the daily midband right when it mattered most, and that quick bounce suddenly gives meme coin bulls a clean opening the market has not seen in weeks.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Starts Looking Worrying for Bears, Bollinger Band Signals
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu coin finally made a comeback this week, and the chart shows exactly where it happened. SHIB dropped into the daily midband — a level it had kept losing for most of November — and instead of another fade, buyers stepped in and held the line, as visible on the TradingView chart.

    Advertisement

    The price of Shiba Inu coin bounced off the $0.0000085 zone and closed near $0.00000861, which is one of the cleaner defenses the token has shown in weeks.

    This is the part that traders actually care about. When SHIB defends the midband after a long stretch of trading under it, the bias changes. The pressure to sell that caused the entire November slide finally broke, and the market showed enough demand to keep the candle green where it usually collapses. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again
    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    It is not a sign that things are changing, but it does give the bulls a chance that they have not had since the start of fall.

    Advertisement

    What's next for Shiba Inu coin?

    The Bollinger map shows the next steps. The upper band sits around $0.0000102 — that is the first real checkpoint if this midband defense turns into momentum. So, just hold above $0.0000084 and keep buyers interested. If it loses that area, SHIB slips back toward $0.0000078, where November's lows are.

    Seasonality is not a deciding factor, but it adds some color. December was all over the place for SHIB, with some big wins and some big losses. The average is tilting negative, but there are some positive outliers that show late-year flips are not unheard of.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/09/2025 - 10:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 to 4 Days Left, Will the Price Crash?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    SHIB is still down 59% YTD and miles below its peak at $0.0000249, so the market does not need a miracle. It just needs buyers to keep defending the same spot they defended today. The indicator says the chance is there. SHIB just has to hold it.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 13:40
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ends 84 Days of Silence on X, SHIB Buzz Picks Up
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 13:33
    This Is Dogecoin's (DOGE) Only Chance for a Local Breakout
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    BTCC Exchange Integrates with TradingView, Bringing Professional Trading Tools to its 10 Million Global Users
    Baltex Launches BTC to XMR Private Swaps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 14:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Starts Looking Worrying for Bears, Bollinger Band Signals
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 13:40
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ends 84 Days of Silence on X, SHIB Buzz Picks Up
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 13:33
    This Is Dogecoin's (DOGE) Only Chance for a Local Breakout
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD