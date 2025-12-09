Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ends 84 Days of Silence on X, SHIB Buzz Picks Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has broken his silence on X after 84 days, tweeting a few times within the last 24 hours.

Before that, Kusama made his last post on X on Sept. 15, 2025, when he stated that his silence should not be taken as absence and that he remains beside the Shiba Inu team.



Fast forward to Dec. 8, and the Shiba Inu lead ambassador returns to X, interacting with posts from the Shiba Inu community.

In such post, Kusama hinted at the reason he chose silence and peace: to invest in himself. Kusama previously mentioned an intense focus on the personal, AI-driven mission he was working on as a reason for his silence.

In another interaction on X, Kusama indicated it was a "good time to speak up" but showed some hesitation.

Shiba Inu comeback?

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador also changed his X location for the first time in weeks. Kusama's previous location, "Hawaii USA," has now been updated to "reemerging." Having sometimes communicated subtle hints through his X bio change, the Shiba Inu community is watching out for what comes next for the SHIB ecosystem.

The context of Kusama's location remains unknown, as it is not an actual place; the recent update might point to a comeback. To reemerge means to come back again, into sight or prominence.

Shiba Inu whale activity jumps

According to Santiment, Shiba Inu has marked a six-month-high spike in whale activity. In a tweet, Santiment stated that Shiba Inu just saw the highest amount of whale transfers, the most since June 6. There were 406 large transactions (referring to those exceeding $100,000 in value).

The surge in whale activity corresponds to a 1.06 trillion net change to the amount of SHIB on exchanges. With these signals lining up as well as macro dynamics on the market, Santiment says that SHIB might see high volatility in the coming days.

At pres time, SHIB was slightly higher by 0.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008594 and up 7.44% weekly.