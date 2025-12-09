Ripple Gets $500 Million From Wall Street, Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase in Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Big Price Move – Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Ripple's $500 million share sale secures $40 billion valuation

Wall Street's $500 million move into Ripple at a $40 billion valuation is met with scrutiny, putting the company's real value and XRP's role at the forefront.

Institutional capital. Ripple’s November share sale reached $500 million.

According to Bloomberg's latest reporting, Ripple's November share sale landed exactly where the company has been trying to position itself for years: at the center of institutional capital that wants crypto exposure but insists on structured protection.

The round brought in $500 million, setting Ripple’s valuation at $40 billion, the highest private valuation recorded for a digital asset firm in this cycle.

As the news circulated, XRP traded higher inside the day, approaching $2.09. This increase aligned with the market strength rather than being a standalone reaction, but it showed that traders are tracking the news.

Bayback option. If Ripple itself initiates the repurchase, the return rises to 25% annually.

The deal's notable aspect was not the investors (Citadel Securities, Fortress, Marshall Wace, Brevan Howard, Galaxy and Pantera), but the terms. According to Bloomberg, investors secured the right to sell their shares back to Ripple after three or four years, earning a 10% annual return.

If Ripple initiates a repurchase, the return increases to 25% annually. A liquidation-preference clause was also added, ensuring that the new money sits at the front of the line in the event of a sale or restructuring.

MicroStrategy buys 10,624 BTC for $962 million

Strategy has purchased nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Big buy. MicroStrategy has purchased 10,624 BTC for $962.7 million, paying an average of $90,615 per BTC.

Strategy (MicroStrategy) has acquired 10,624 BTC for $962.7 million at an average price of $90,615 per bitcoin. The purchase has been financed with proceeds from common equity ATM (an “at-the-market-offering”) and STRD preferred sales

BTC Price response. Despite the massive inflow, Bitcoin’s price remains just under $92,000.

Its total holdings to 660,624 BTC with an average acquisition cost of $74,696 per bitcoin. The December purchase is the largest in Q4, surpassing the Nov. 17 buy (8,178 BTC) and dwarfing the smaller weekly tranches (168–525 BTC in October/November). In fact, this is the largest Bitcoin buy announced by the Virginia-based business intelligence firm.

However, the mammoth purchase has had little impact on the Bitcoin price, which is still sitting just below $92,000. MSTR is up by 3% in pre-market trading following the recent announcement.

45 billion SHIB leave exchanges

Shiba Inu exchange flows have seen massive negative trend signaling major price rebound amid broad crypto market resurgence.

Shiba Inu on exchanges. SHIB exchange netflow dropped about 2% over the last 24 hours.

As interest begins to return to the SHIB ecosystem, new on-chain data reveals a significant shift in its market dynamics, with holders increasingly moving tokens off exchanges rather than returning them.

Data from crypto analytics platform Cryptoquant shows that the leading meme token has witnessed a decent decrease of about 2% in the SHIB exchange netflow over the last 24 hours.

As such, the difference between SHIB inflows across all supported exchanges and its outflows, which sum up to be its overall exchange netflow over the past day, is sitting at a massive -45,201,400,000 SHIB.

Bullish. This shift indicates rising demand as holders move tokens into self-custody instead of preparing to sell.

The metric, which shows that more tokens are being moved out of exchanges rather than being deposited for sale, is a key indication of heightening demand.

With over 45 billion tokens being wiped off centralized exchanges in just one day, it appears that both retail and whale holders are moving their tokens into self-custody amid surging buy activities, while also lowering the immediate risk of significant liquidations.