XRP Becomes Top-Traded Token on Major Exchange

XRP was the most traded asset on Uphold in 2025, according to the firm's Monday announcement.

A long-time XRP supporter

The most recent development is not surprising, given that Uphold is a long-time supporter of the Uphold token. Unlike many other US exchanges that delisted XRP during the SEC lawsuit years, Uphold kept it listed. This built immense loyalty. In 2025, that loyalty converted into volume once again.

Uphold expanded XRP utility in 2025, exploring yield options and staking integrations (e.g., via Flare Network).

On top of that, it organized some high-value promotional campaigns involving the XRP token earlier this year.

Other key highlights

Uphold listed 74 new tokens this year, including Telcoin (TEL) and Stronghold (SHX).

It has also secured some key collaborations. The partnership with tZERO is the most significant "real-world" development here.