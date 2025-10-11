Peter Brandt Regrets Not Shorting Bitcoin, Confirms Banana Chart

Advertisement

Legendary trader Peter Brandt has shared his perspective on the recent cryptocurrency market slump, connecting it to his long-standing analysis of Bitcoin’s price cycles.

Brandt explained that he had anticipated October 5 to mark the top of Bitcoin’s rally based on his unique interpretation of market cycles.

Although he did not take a short position, he noted that the date aligned closely with his earlier predictions of a potential peak.

Many of you have asked whenever I have posted the Banana Chart why I had the red frown face posted on Oct 5. Have you figured it out yet? The was the date I predicted long ago to be the top in Bitcoin based on my own unique understanding of the cycles. Unfortunately I did not go… pic.twitter.com/cNmdIGrM7E — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 10, 2025

Brandt’s approach to analyzing Bitcoin centers on its four-year halving cycles, which reduce the rate of new Bitcoin creation by half and often serve as a structural midpoint between market lows and highs.

Advertisement

He previously suggested that a tradable top could form roughly six weeks after the halving, consistent with patterns observed in previous cycles.

Black Friday

The crypto market endured a brutal correction this week, triggered by new U.S. tariffs and export controls targeting China. The U.S. government’s announcement of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods and restrictions on software exports sparked panic across global markets, while crypto bore the brunt of the reaction.

Looks like Trump put 100% tariffs on crypto — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 10, 2025

Bitcoin, which had hit an all-time high above $125,000 earlier in the week, plunged by more than 12%, dropping below the $113,000 mark.

According to data from Coinglass, more than $19 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, affecting over 1.6 million traders worldwide. More than $7 billion of these liquidations occurred in just one hour on Friday, marking an unprecedented wave of forced selling.

Crypto market reactions

Despite the shock, leading industry voices are urging calm. Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, reaffirmed his conviction in Bitcoin, noting that such volatility is part of its long-term growth cycle.

No tariffs on Bitcoin — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 10, 2025

Anthony Pompliano also offered a contrarian perspective, tweeting:

If you were bullish on bitcoin and stocks two days ago, you should be even more bullish now.



None of the fundamentals changed in the last 48 hours.



We simply got a healthy reset that wiped out the excess leverage in the system.



Now the market is cleared to go higher. — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) October 11, 2025

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe went further, suggesting that altcoins may have finally found their bottom.

This is the bottom on #Altcoin & #Bitcoin.



The biggest liquidation crash in history.



COVID-19 was the bottom of the previous cycle.



This is the bottom of the current cycle. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 11, 2025

BTC enthusiast Samson Mow emthasized that October is not done yet.

There are still 21 days left in Uptober. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 11, 2025

Meanwhile, James E. Thorne pointed out that Bitcoin’s price remained above $110,000, underscoring the asset’s structural strength.