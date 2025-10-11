AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes 99% as Crypto Sees Largest Liquidation Event Ever

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 11/10/2025 - 16:11
    $19.38 billion wiped out in crypto market rout with SHIB metric plunging along
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes 99% as Crypto Sees Largest Liquidation Event Ever
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's burn rate has taken a hit in the last 24 hours, crashing 99% as the crypto market saw its largest liquidation event ever.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, a massive $19.38 billion was liquidated in positions, which CoinGlass described as "the largest liquidation event in crypto history."

    HOT Stories
    'XRP Going Nowhere': XRP Ledger Validator Reacts as Crazy Volatility Hits Market
    Crypto Community in Shock as Trader Shorts Bitcoin Right Before Crash
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten

    A total of 1,674,361 traders were liquidated, with the largest single liquidation order on Hyperliquid, an ETH-USDT position valued $203.36 million.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase director, Conor Grogan, stated that the recent market drop marks the "worst altcoin flashcrash" he has ever seen across the board.

    The crash marked crypto's worst liquidation in terms of actual volume, seeing over 10 times as much dollar value liquidated as the crashes when FTX collapsed in 2022. Based on percentage, it might seem less significant, given how much the overall crypto market has grown since 2022.

    SHIB burn rate drops

    According to Shibburn, Shiba Inu's burn rate fell 99.29% in the last 24 hours, with just 69,420 SHIB burned.

    A drop is also seen in the past seven days, with 49,803,691 SHIB burned, marking a 28.70% drop in weekly burn rate.

    Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.0000085 last seen in January 2024 as the entire market plummeted owing to macroeconomic concerns.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was trading down, albeit holding above $0.00001, down 14.72% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001025 and down 18% weekly.

    Amid the current market volatility, Shiba Inu's trading volume has increased 367% in the last 24 hours, with 74.85 trillion SHIB or $785.54 million in SHIB traded.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Token Burn
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 15:42
    'XRP Going Nowhere': XRP Ledger Validator Reacts as Crazy Volatility Hits Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 15:20
    $4,560,000,000 XRP Open Interest Means Nothing, Deepest Bear Trap Set
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes 99% as Crypto Sees Largest Liquidation Event Ever
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 15:42
    'XRP Going Nowhere': XRP Ledger Validator Reacts as Crazy Volatility Hits Market
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 15:20
    $4,560,000,000 XRP Open Interest Means Nothing, Deepest Bear Trap Set
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all