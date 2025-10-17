Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Dogecoin derivatives deep in red after crypto market bloodbath

Dogecoin is yet to flash any sign of recovery.

Bearish pressure. Dogecoin’s derivatives market remains heavily bearish following the Oct. 10 crash, with bulls still struggling to recover.

The Dogecoin derivatives market has remained bearish since the massive October 10 bloodbath, keeping bulls consistently underwater. A massive $1.81 million has been liquidated in long positions as price volatility remains extreme, according to data provided by Coinglass.

The single-sided liquidation spotlighted during the period shows Dogecoin traders betting short on the meme coin barely suffered a considerable portion of the total liquidation, as only $108,740 was wiped in shorts within the hour.

Market context. High volatility and overleveraged trades continue to amplify liquidation risks.

With Dogecoin remaining on the bearish side of the market, its hourly liquidation heat map shows that futures short position traders have recorded a 1,564.8% liquidation imbalance against long position traders.

The wild liquidation imbalance comes amid a negative trading session where overleveraged positions were exposed to heightened liquidation risk as the broad crypto market continues to face a troubling bloodbath.

Ripple CLO clarifies: XRP has no CEO

Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty names the reason why XRP has no CEO.

Key distinction. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, emphasized that XRP and Ripple are separate entities.

XRP has no CEO; Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty explains the rationale behind this. XRP should not be confused with Ripple, which has a CEO, as they are two different entities.

Ripple is a payment solutions company with CEO Brad Garlinghouse, while XRP is the digital asset that powers the XRP Ledger, an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain network launched in 2012.

Community clarification. Alderoty’s response came after the National Cryptocurrency Association.

The Ripple CLO was responding to a tweet by National Cryptocurrency Association affirming the phrase that Bitcoin does not have a CEO as true, adding that it highlights the independence and neutrality of open blockchains.

While this is not only true for Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano all operate on public and permissionless networks, meaning anyone can build on them, and none of them have a CEO.

Samson Mow warns of subtle 'attack' amid Bitcoin core v30 debate

Samson Mow has cautioned Bitcoin community on what might be self-inflicted attack in disguise.

Market context. The Bitcoin community is divided over the Bitcoin (BTC) Core v30 upgrade and Knots implementation

The cryptocurrency community has been abuzz with debate over the Bitcoin (BTC) Core v30 upgrade and Knots implementation. JAN3 CEO Samson Mow has joined the conversation with a cryptic post that sheds light on how the debate could harm the coin.

In a post on X, Mow stated, “The best attack on Bitcoin is one you don’t think is an attack.” Mow suggests that the ongoing debates are not contributing to the improvement of Bitcoin as an asset but rather a subtle way to erode trust in it.

He considers the back and forth as an effective attack on the flagship crypto asset, disguised as trying to seek what is best for the ecosystem.

Core message. Mow argues that seemingly harmless debates can weaken Bitcoin’s unity.

However, Mow believes that such debates and actions that appear harmless, and are not a direct "attack" like an obvious ban or hack, are the most dangerous. For instance, if there is a regulatory issue regarding Bitcoin, the community could mobilize and hire a legal team to defend against it.