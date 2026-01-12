BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has announced a massive BTC buy, purchasing 13,627 Bitcoin for approximately $1.25 billion.

According to Michael Saylor’s announcement, this marks the company’s single largest Bitcoin purchase in nearly six months, specifically since July 29. Back then, the firm acquired 21,021 BTC for $2.47 billion.

The company has spent nearly $52 billion to acquire these coins.

The overall average price per Bitcoin is now $75,353. Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $90,547, according to CoinGecko data.

