    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 13:26
    Strategy has acquired more than $1.2 billion worth of BTC.
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has announced a massive BTC buy, purchasing 13,627 Bitcoin for approximately $1.25 billion.

    According to Michael Saylor’s announcement, this marks the company’s single largest Bitcoin purchase in nearly six months, specifically since July 29. Back then, the firm acquired 21,021 BTC for $2.47 billion.

    The company has spent nearly $52 billion to acquire these coins.

    The overall average price per Bitcoin is now $75,353. Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $90,547, according to CoinGecko data. 

    The company made multiple purchases in the 10,000 BTC range (10,645 BTC on Dec 15 and 10,624 BTC on Dec 8), but neither crossed the $1 billion threshold in a single announcement. 

    #Strategy News
