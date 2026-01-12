'Builders Don't Wait': Shiba Inu Team Signals Momentum as Community Pushes Ahead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a new tweet, SHIB team member Lucie praises the Shiba Inu community as early momentum builds up in 2026.

Lucie wrote that "while others watch from the ground, the Shibarmy is already in motion," referring to momentum in the Shiba Inu community at the start of 2026, adding that "builders do not wait for perfect conditions. They jump, they commit, they move first."

As reported, in a year-end letter to the Shiba Inu community, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya introduced "Shib Owes You" SOU NFTs, a system aimed at making Shibarium users affected by the hack incident in September whole. SOU NFTs represent cryptographic proof that Shibarium users own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.

Dhairya said that for SOU to function and for affected users to be made whole, revenue has to flow into the system. This means everyone who benefits from the Shib ecosystem needs to contribute back.

Early momentum in SHIB community

While the Shiba Inu team is working on bringing the SOU NFTs to the Ethereum network, the Shiba Inu community has taken a step ahead in making Shibarium users affected by the bridge incident whole again.

According to Lucie, the "Shib Owes You" has two layers, an official one and another one that is community powered.

The community-powered layer for Shibarium users' recovery is gaining ground already, with Woofswap announcing SOUs on the BSC chain.

SHIB price action

Shiba Inu reversed an earlier surge to an intraday high of $0.0000874 on Jan. 12. The crypto market rose earlier today on speculation of criminal charges against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which caused gold and silver to rise as well.

At press time, SHIB was down 2.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000084, owing to a market sell-off, which has seen nearly $211 million in leveraged futures bets liquidated.

The most influential economic report of the week comes on Tuesday, when U.S. consumer inflation data are published. Prices are expected to have increased 2.7% in December, the same pace as the previous month.