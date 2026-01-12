Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Builders Don't Wait': Shiba Inu Team Signals Momentum as Community Pushes Ahead

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu team member hails early momentum in the SHIB community at start of 2026.
    Advertisement
    'Builders Don't Wait': Shiba Inu Team Signals Momentum as Community Pushes Ahead
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a new tweet, SHIB team member Lucie praises the Shiba Inu community as early momentum builds up in 2026.

    Lucie wrote that "while others watch from the ground, the Shibarmy is already in motion," referring to momentum in the Shiba Inu community at the start of 2026, adding that "builders do not wait for perfect conditions. They jump, they commit, they move first."

    As reported, in a year-end letter to the Shiba Inu community, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya introduced "Shib Owes You" SOU NFTs, a system aimed at making Shibarium users affected by the hack incident in September whole. SOU NFTs represent cryptographic proof that Shibarium users own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.

    Advertisement

    Dhairya said that for SOU to function and for affected users to be made whole, revenue has to flow into the system. This means everyone who benefits from the Shib ecosystem needs to contribute back.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    Hoskinson Says XRP DeFi Is Coming
    Crypto Market Review: XRP — Hidden Golden Growth Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Is at Zero, Is Ethereum (ETH) Rally Finally Ready?
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues XRP Warning, Morgan Stanley Bets on Bitcoin and Solana, Shiba Inu Breakout Fails to Hold — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Early momentum in SHIB community

    While the Shiba Inu team is working on bringing the SOU NFTs to the Ethereum network, the Shiba Inu community has taken a step ahead in making Shibarium users affected by the bridge incident whole again.

    According to Lucie, the "Shib Owes You" has two layers, an official one and another one that is community powered.

    Advertisement

    The community-powered layer for Shibarium users' recovery is gaining ground already, with Woofswap announcing SOUs on the BSC chain.

    SHIB price action

    Shiba Inu reversed an earlier surge to an intraday high of $0.0000874 on Jan. 12. The crypto market rose earlier today on speculation of criminal charges against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which caused gold and silver to rise as well.

    At press time, SHIB was down 2.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000084, owing to a market sell-off, which has seen nearly $211 million in leveraged futures bets liquidated.

    The most influential economic report of the week comes on Tuesday, when U.S. consumer inflation data are published. Prices are expected to have increased 2.7% in December, the same pace as the previous month.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 13:04
    Satoshi Nakamoto Makes First Bitcoin Transfer 17 Years Ago Today
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 12:50
    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 13:14
    'Builders Don't Wait': Shiba Inu Team Signals Momentum as Community Pushes Ahead
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 13:04
    Satoshi Nakamoto Makes First Bitcoin Transfer 17 Years Ago Today
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 12:50
    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:38
    'Keeping It Quiet?' XRP Ledger Validator Tweet Sparks Speculation Amid 2026 Progress
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:30
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 13:14
    'Builders Don't Wait': Shiba Inu Team Signals Momentum as Community Pushes Ahead
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 13:04
    Satoshi Nakamoto Makes First Bitcoin Transfer 17 Years Ago Today
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 12:50
    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD