Attack on Bitcoin, Samson Mow Issues Subtle Awareness Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency community has been abuzz with debate over the Bitcoin (BTC) Core v30 upgrade and Knots implementation. JAN3 CEO Samson Mow has joined the conversation with a cryptic post that sheds light on how the debate could harm the coin.

Advertisement

Samson Mow warns against internal threats to Bitcoin

In a post on X, Mow stated, “The best attack on Bitcoin is one you don’t think is an attack.”

Mow suggests that the ongoing debates are not contributing to the improvement of Bitcoin as an asset but rather a subtle way to erode trust in it. He considers the back and forth as an effective attack on the flagship crypto asset, disguised as trying to seek what is best for the ecosystem.

However, Samson Mow believes that such debates and actions that appear harmless, and are not a direct "attack" like an obvious ban or hack, are the most dangerous. For instance, if there is a regulatory issue regarding Bitcoin, the community could mobilize and hire a legal team to defend against it.

The best attack on Bitcoin is one you don’t think is an attack. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 16, 2025

In the case of the ongoing debate, Mow’s opinion is that it is dividing the community against itself and is not in the overall interest of the project.

It is worth mentioning that, recently, the Bitcoin Core v30 upgrade proposed the removal of spam filters and OP_RETURN limits. Some developers in the space consider it as enabling abuse and the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On the other side of the divide are notable figures like Luke Dashjr, who argues that Knots offers better protection against malicious attacks.

Mow’s remark is a reminder to the Bitcoin community to remain vigilant against complacency. He is warning that members of the community should not quietly erode Bitcoin principles under the guise of progress or convenience.

Bitcoin faces market volatility amid internal debate

Users have also reacted to the development, with one noting that the first step to destroying a system is to initiate a change and dismiss it as not being important. He noted that trying to silence people for raising concerns about such change does no good to the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, as the debate continues in the community, Bitcoin is facing a performance challenge , with its yearly return standing at a low 18.45%. Some fear that if nothing significant happens, Bitcoin might post its fourth-worst year-to-date figures.