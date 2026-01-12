Advertisement
    Hoskinson Says XRP DeFi Is Coming

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 5:36
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has tested the arrival of XRP DeFi.
    
    During a recent conversation with Scott Melker, Input Output Global CEO Charles Hoskinson has stated that XRP DeFi is “coming.” 

    “Midnight connects us to all the other blockchains, and we add privacy to all those connection points, so we have a lot to add and offer,” he said. 

    The privacy layer 

    Cardano launched its partner chain, Midnight, in late 2025. It uses Zero-Knowledge (ZK) cryptography to enable private smart contracts

    Hoskinson proposed wrapping XRP onto Midnight. This allows XRP holders to use their coins in complex DeFi applications (lending, borrowing, yield farming) while being able to keep transaction data private. This is something the public XRPL cannot do on its own.

    This aims to unlock the estimated $100 billion+ in idle XRP liquidity. Midnight could turn into the "privacy layer" for the XRP ecosystem. 

    In December, Hoskinson also surprisingly reached out to the XRP community, asking for a list of the "top 15 projects" to invite to a collaborative DeFi Summit at the University of Edinburgh.

    Input Output Global (IOG) committed to integrating native XRP support into Lace (Cardano’s official wallet).

    #XRP News
