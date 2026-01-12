Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 12:50
    Major Shiba Inu metric has crashed after a recent positive message sent by a top SHIB executive.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Despite harsh market turbulence, Shiba Inu remains a major popular meme cryptocurrency among crypto users. A loyal community continues to regularly reduce the circulating SHIB supply.

    However, the chart shows that over the past day, the SHIB burn rate has greatly collapsed, even despite the recent bullish message issued by top Shiba Inu team member, Lucie.

    SHIB burn rate crashes

    According to the figures shared by Shibburn on-chain data tracker, over the past day, SHIB burns have taken a big dent and collapsed by more than 94%. Overall, only 224,644 SHIB were burned, which is a tiny amount compared to the previous day.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    Hoskinson Says XRP DeFi Is Coming
    Crypto Market Review: XRP — Hidden Golden Growth Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Is at Zero, Is Ethereum (ETH) Rally Finally Ready?
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues XRP Warning, Morgan Stanley Bets on Bitcoin and Solana, Shiba Inu Breakout Fails to Hold — Top Weekly Crypto News

    On Saturday, the portal registered three burn transactions, surpassing three million meme coins: 2,943,898 SHIB; 616,350 SHIB and 395,729 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    In total, the joint efforts of the Shiba Inu community have already helped to remove a total of 410,754,198,122,381 SHIB from the circulating supply. Additionally, 3,856,265,086,248 SHIB coins have been staked, which means they are also out of circulation — but not permanently.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/11/2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    SHIB exec speaks on SOU to compensate Shibarium users

    In a recently published tweet, SHIB's top executive, Lucie, who is in charge of social media marketing, spoke about the SOU recovery framework. SOU stands for “SHIB owes you,” and it was launched after the Shibarium hack that took place at the end of 2025: the Plasma Bridge exploit. That unfortunate event affected many Shibarium users, and now the SHIB team is doing their best to reimburse them for that.

    Advertisement

    Lucie revealed that the SOU recovery framework consists of two layers — one is official, and the other one is made for the SHIB community. The official layer is “SOU NFTs on Ethereum,” and it comes from the Shiba Inu team itself. Lucie stated that this is the “accounting layer,” and it was made not for raising money but for tracking the debt to Shibarium users.

    The second layer is a “community recovery layer” and, according to the tweet, it is “a liquidity and fee generation mechanism.” Lucie also shared the exact role this project will be playing in the recovery mechanism: “Its role is to create volume, generate fees, route part of that activity into recovery and ecosystem support.”

    Lucie concluded her tweet with a disclaimer that this is solely her vision and not the official message of the SHIB team.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:38
    'Keeping It Quiet?' XRP Ledger Validator Tweet Sparks Speculation Amid 2026 Progress
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:30
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 12:50
    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:38
    'Keeping It Quiet?' XRP Ledger Validator Tweet Sparks Speculation Amid 2026 Progress
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:30
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:06
    10x XRP Ledger Surge Awaits: Here Is Reason Why
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 10:38
    Bitcoin to $1 Million: Samson Mow Names Exact Dates
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 12:50
    SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:38
    'Keeping It Quiet?' XRP Ledger Validator Tweet Sparks Speculation Amid 2026 Progress
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 12, 2026 - 11:30
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD