SHIB Burns Collapse 94% Despite Recent Ultra-Bullish Message From SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Despite harsh market turbulence, Shiba Inu remains a major popular meme cryptocurrency among crypto users. A loyal community continues to regularly reduce the circulating SHIB supply.

However, the chart shows that over the past day, the SHIB burn rate has greatly collapsed, even despite the recent bullish message issued by top Shiba Inu team member, Lucie.

SHIB burn rate crashes

According to the figures shared by Shibburn on-chain data tracker, over the past day, SHIB burns have taken a big dent and collapsed by more than 94%. Overall, only 224,644 SHIB were burned, which is a tiny amount compared to the previous day.

On Saturday, the portal registered three burn transactions, surpassing three million meme coins: 2,943,898 SHIB; 616,350 SHIB and 395,729 SHIB.

Advertisement

In total, the joint efforts of the Shiba Inu community have already helped to remove a total of 410,754,198,122,381 SHIB from the circulating supply. Additionally, 3,856,265,086,248 SHIB coins have been staked, which means they are also out of circulation — but not permanently.

SHIB exec speaks on SOU to compensate Shibarium users

In a recently published tweet, SHIB's top executive, Lucie, who is in charge of social media marketing, spoke about the SOU recovery framework. SOU stands for “SHIB owes you,” and it was launched after the Shibarium hack that took place at the end of 2025: the Plasma Bridge exploit. That unfortunate event affected many Shibarium users, and now the SHIB team is doing their best to reimburse them for that.

Advertisement

Lucie revealed that the SOU recovery framework consists of two layers — one is official, and the other one is made for the SHIB community. The official layer is “SOU NFTs on Ethereum,” and it comes from the Shiba Inu team itself. Lucie stated that this is the “accounting layer,” and it was made not for raising money but for tracking the debt to Shibarium users.

The second layer is a “community recovery layer” and, according to the tweet, it is “a liquidity and fee generation mechanism.” Lucie also shared the exact role this project will be playing in the recovery mechanism: “Its role is to create volume, generate fees, route part of that activity into recovery and ecosystem support.”

SOU Recovery Framework

Official Ethereum Claims and Community BSC Funding



Shib Owes You has two layers.



One is official.

One is community powered.



They do different jobs.



1) Official layer



SOU NFTs on Ethereum



This is the Shiba Inu team system.



These NFTs represent what… pic.twitter.com/nEkeWbeXGh — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) January 10, 2026

Lucie concluded her tweet with a disclaimer that this is solely her vision and not the official message of the SHIB team.