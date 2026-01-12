'Keeping It Quiet?' XRP Ledger Validator Tweet Sparks Speculation Amid 2026 Progress

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is trading quietly on the market, as well as in the XRP community. In a tweet, XRP Ledger validator Vet hinted at relative quiet in the XRP community.

Advertisement

"We keeping it quiet in the XRP community, for now," Vet wrote, sparking speculation in the crypto community.

The first few days of 2026 have seen remarkable progress for XRP and Ripple. XRP saw a strong run at the start of 2026, which pushed its price to a high of $2.41 on Jan. 6 before it reversed direction.

Advertisement

Ripple announced a major regulatory milestone on Friday as it secured approval of an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license and Cryptoasset Registration from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will allow it to expand its payments platform to U.K. institutions.

Ripple also said it was expanding its longstanding, strategic collaboration with BNY, the primary reserve custodian of RLUSD. This comes as BNY launches tokenized deposit services for institutional clients, bringing digital assets directly into the banking system, with Ripple Prime as an early adopter.

Keeping it quiet?

XRPL validator Vet's tweet about "keeping it quiet" comes amid XRP's recent price drop, Ripple's recent progress and increasing concerns in the crypto community over its decreasing presence on X.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the crypto community expressed concerns about a drop in visibility on X, with users unsure whether algorithmic changes or declining engagement are to blame.

The XRP price is entering its seventh day of dropping after reversing a strong price run at the start of 2026. At press time, XRP was trading down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $2.04 and down 4.62% weekly. However, trading volumes are higher, increasing 173% in the last 24 hours to $3.06 billion.

The backdrop of the XRPL validator's tweet is not known; maybe it pertains to upcoming major developments for Ripple and XRP or the current market scenario.